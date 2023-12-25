Researchers are getting closer to decoding the whale language

The verse-like, melodic song of the humpback whale is one of the most famous vocalizations in the animal kingdom. Less well-known, but no less fascinating, is the communication of sperm whales, which communicate with clicking sounds that resound through the oceans with a sound pressure level of up to 230 decibels. For years, scientists have been trying to decipher what patterns are hidden in the click sounds and what they could mean. With the help of artificial intelligence, they could now be an important step further.

Advertisement

In a recent study that has not yet been reviewed by independent experts, the team led by linguist Gašper Beguš from the University of California at Berkeley and marine biologist Shane Gero writes that the acoustic properties of these sperm whale clicks are “analogous to human vowels and diphthongs on many levels ” be. What’s more, the researchers even want to have identified two vowels that sperm whales actively exchange with each other. The vocalizations are “more informative and complex than previously assumed,” not to say: they could contain meaning and therefore be closer to what we understand by language.

Specifically, the study is about the so-called codas: These are short click patterns of an average of three to 20 clicks that sperm whales express in social situations and that even have regional dialects. In the past, researchers had already identified various codas that were classified based on the number of clicks and the pauses between clicks. As Beguš and his team write, the frequency spectrum of the click sounds is also important as an additional parameter, such as the pitch. In this respect, the clicks correspond to “the impulses of the vocal folds during human speech production.”

Whales use their natural sonar system to communicate, navigate, and locate prey. They produce the clicking sounds for echolocation below the nostril. They then travel to the head, where they are thrown from the skull bone back over the front of the head into the environment.

(Bild: Cetacean Translation Initiative / Alex Boersma)

Speech analysis with AI

To analyze the frequency spectrum of the codas, the team docked on a paper by Gašper Beguš from 2021. Under the name fiwGAN, the linguist had developed a deep learning algorithm that makes it possible to classify patterns in acoustic data. Over the past two years, the model has been trained with recordings of sperm whales, which gave the researchers initial indications that the click sounds may contain even more information than previously assumed. For the current follow-up study, the researchers examined 3,948 sperm whale codas that were recorded between 2014 and 2018 using hydrophones placed directly on whales.

Using artificial intelligence, they found in spectrum analysis that the codas of sperm whales contain two types of vowels, which the team calls a-type and i-type. These are consciously expressed by the whales, which, according to the scientists, is noticeable in the fact that only one vowel appears within a coda, but in a short sequence of codas there are regular variations – meaning there could be meaning in the combination of vowels. In addition, the researchers found evidence that the frequency of the codas sometimes falls or rises and in this respect has similarities to diphthongs (double sounds such as “ei” or “au”) in human language. The whales are also said to use these diphthongs consciously; According to the study, they do not depend on factors such as movement or diving depth.

In human language, meaning arises from the acoustic properties of an utterance, from the way at which distance, in what combination and at what frequency vowels are formed into words. “It appears that the sperm whale codas meet all of these characteristics,” write Gašper Beguš and his team. In other words: There is increasing evidence that whale language is actually a complex language. What exactly they say remains unclear.

also read

Show moreShow less

(jl)

To home page

Share this: Facebook

X

