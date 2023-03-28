Food from the printer – sounds like science fiction, but is already partly a reality. Researchers from the USA have now managed to print a piece of cheesecake.

Admittedly, the whole thing doesn’t look that appetizing. But it is at least a hint of what could await us in the future. A research group from Columbia University in New York has for the first time produced a halfway decent piece of cake with a 3D printer.

Food from the 3D printer is basically not new. The technology is currently also used in the production of meat substitutes. So far, however, only one or two ingredients have usually been used. In this case, there were seven different ingredients: icing, cherry juice, cracker paste, banana puree, Nutella, strawberry jam and peanut butter.

The cracker paste acts as a dough substitute and shaper. It is practically baked with a laser. In between, the other ingredients are distributed with millimeter precision. Until this worked properly, there were a few failed attempts, as can be seen in the following video.

According to the researchers, it is theoretically possible to design your very own creations with your home 3D printer in the future. All that is required for this is suitable ingredient modules and pre-programmed “recipes”. Something like that is currently too expensive for private use. Whether the result tastes good is a completely different topic anyway. Unfortunately, the researchers did not provide any information on this in their report.