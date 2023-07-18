Researchers measure the increase in cooling demand in different regions

Researchers from the University of Oxford and the University of Bristol have published a report in the journal Nature Sustainability measuring the increase in global cooling demand once global warming hits 2.0°C. With the help of simulation runs and the so-called “Cooling Degree Days” as a benchmark, they were able to identify regions with particularly high cooling requirements.

How much additional cooling required at 2.0°C rise?

The increasing heat load is already driving the increase in cooling demand. The energy demand for cooling operations by 2050 is said to be “equivalent to the combined electrical capacity of the United States, the European Union and Japan in 2016”.

The latest research article by Nicole D. Miranda, Jesus Lizana, Sarah N. Sparrow, Miriam Zachau-Walker, Peter AG Watson, David CH Wallom, Radhika Khosla, and Malcolm McCulloch, among others, addresses the question of what level of supplemental cooling is required worldwide would be if the global average temperature rises to 2.0 °C.

Cooling Degree Days (CDDs) als Maßstab

Cooling Degree Days (CDDs) are a common metric used to study warming and to quantify cooling needs. Basically, they tell you how warm it is in a given place by comparing daily average temperatures to a standard temperature (usually 18°C). For example, a day with an average temperature of 30°C would have about twelve CDDs.

For their forecast, the researchers therefore examined the annual CDDs to find out which countries would be most affected by the warming from 1.5 °C to 2.0 °C. “Absolute changes” should show where people will be most exposed to the hotter weather. “Relative changes” indicate likely adaptation challenges in regions traditionally unprepared for increasing heat.

The study ran 700 simulations per scenario using the citizen science project Climate Prediction.net (CPDN) to calculate the CDDs. 6-hour average temperatures with a spatial resolution of 0.883° × 0.556° were used.

Cooling requirements in African countries have risen sharply

The results show that regions around the equator, but particularly those south of the Sahara, will see the largest increase in cooling demand. The Central African Republic is at the top of the “absolute changes” ranking. Not only is it said to have had the highest need for cooling in recent years, but it has also recorded the highest increase in heat exposure and far-reaching adaptation needs. Also at the top: Burkina Faso, Mali, South Sudan and Nigeria.

The authors find the results of the “relative changes” in CDDs in the Global North remarkable: there is said to be a dramatic increase in the days on which extended cooling measures will be necessary. Eight of the ten most affected countries are European countries, which are traditionally unprepared for high temperatures and may require extensive heat resilience adaptation measures.

According to the results, Switzerland and the United Kingdom will see the largest “relative” fluctuations in cooling demand in the world. Austria is also one of the top ten countries with “relative change” with 24%.

Warning: “Immediate action is required”

Finally, the authors emphasize the need for global action to fight climate change: “The challenge of limiting global warming to 1.5°C is becoming increasingly difficult, and a rise to 2.0°C would have dramatic implications. The rise in temperature that has already taken place illustrates the seriousness of the situation. The difference in cooling demand between today and a 2.0°C warmer planet underscores the urgency to address an issue that has been neglected in sustainability debates. Swift action is now required to prepare for a hotter world.”

Global warming by two degrees makes earth even more uninhabitable than previously thought