Reserved for designers, a free Eaton course arrives

Eaton renews its commitment in the field of training with a free course reserved for designers and dedicated to electrical continuity in hospitals. Eaton is body provider of Continuing Professional Training recognized by the National Council of Industrial Experts and Graduated Industrial Experts. The course can be used in virtual and on-demand mode on an ad hoc platform and entitles you to obtain recognized and certified training credits.

In support of digital healthcare

The initiative is part of the project to expand the certified online training offer, which explores multiple topics for the benefit of professionals in various sectors. The new ones moduli deal in detail with technical and regulatory aspects related to power supply systems and utilities. As well as sizing and configuring modern UPS and data centers to support digital healthcare.

Reserved for designers

Stefano Cevenini, Product Manager Power Quality e Datacenter Segment Marketing Manager di Eaton Italia

Eaton has been committed for several years to contributing to the professional growth of its customers, providing free training courses that are updated with respect to market trends. Healthcare facilities must ensure quality medical services to users, offer a high level of comfort and guarantee the healthiness of the environments and the safety of people. To this end, the structures impose controls on the level of emissions, waste and particular attention to also avoid energy waste. For this, Eaton offers free courses for designers, who can thus increase your knowledge and skills through technology and digital channels, from the comfort of your home.

Training credits and final test

The project in support of Eaton’s Continuing Professional Training provides for the attribution of training credits for designers enrolled in the Register, through participation in training and updating activities. For each hour of the course organized by the company, the National Council of Industrial Experts and Graduated Industrial Experts recognizes a credit formative. To this are added others 3 by passing the final verification test.

Reserved for designers, a free course presented by Eaton arrives

The course, lasting 3 hours, is delivered by an online and on-demand platform that offers the user maximum flexibility, to be able to access it at any time and from any device. Credits are obtained through the delivery of a self-certification document by the participant to the local college of origin, attaching the certificate of participation issued by Eaton at the end of each course.

