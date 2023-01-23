Resetera, one of the largest online gaming forums, has completely banned discussion of the Hogwarts legacy.

This adds to the scope of the previous ban, which prevented users from promoting the upcoming game, but any and all discussion will now be banned.

The ban and the reasons behind it were made clear in the forum general manager’s post on Resetera. “After ongoing internal discussions,” wrote in the post. “We started out with an overview of the issues Rowling was raising and the game in question, and every time, as we discussed it all, we kept coming back to the simple fact that Rowling was not only a bigot, but she was a bigot in her role as a rich and famous person. position, aggressively pushing for legislation that would harm transgender people.

The modding team has decided to expand our previous promotion ban on the Hogwarts game to include the game itself,” The post continued. Resetera also doesn’t allow discussion of bans, so anyone who wants to have an opinion has to do so elsewhere.

The Hogwarts legacy has caused considerable controversy, as while JK Rowling was not involved in the game, many felt that highlighting her wizarding world would only give her more platform to spread hateful views.