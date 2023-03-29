Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 remake walkthrough full bounty mission solution (chapters 1~3)｜The much-anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake “Resident Evil 4” Remake has been officially launched. The solution to the reward task (entrustment) in Chapters 1~3 of the game.



It is best to solve the reward task (entrustment) as soon as possible when it is limited

During the entire game process, you can receive multiple “reward missions” (interact with the blue notice on the map), and the content is generally to obtain or destroy specific items, or knock down specific powerful enemies, etc. After completing the bounty task, talk to the merchant to get “spinel” as a reward, and the strange stone can be used to exchange items that cannot be purchased with money (pesetas) at the merchant. Since the things that can be exchanged are quite good (with the most important treasure map), it is recommended to complete these tasks as much as possible to increase income.

Note that the bounty task is limited. Basically, when the player progresses to the “transfer area” (from the village to the castle, and from the castle to the island), the bounty task in the previous area cannot be solved, so it is best to receive the bounty Complete it within the quest chapter.

For the solutions to reward tasks in other chapters, please refer to the other guides:



Work diligently to solve tasks and exchange spinel for items

Chapter 11



insect nest

After completing two roller coasters, come to the insect nest, just shoot at the entrance of 4 insect nests, the yellow highlight is the part. Enlarge the actual location according to the picture:

Chapter 12



jewel robber

Sell ​​a damaged emerald to the merchant, and you can get it by shooting the bird’s nest outside the merchant in front of the garden. Enlarge the actual location according to the picture:

Shame on the Salazars

The way to accomplish the task is to use aegg(any color) to the throne on theramon portraitsuperior.Eggs can be carried on the upper body from Chapter 4 until Chapter 12; if there are no eggs, the official has put two chickens on the throne very thoughtfully, as long asStand aside and watch the chickens without disturbing themIf it is, it will lay eggs in about 30 seconds to 1 minute. The method of throwing an egg is the same as that of a grenade, first equip the egg in the briefcase (be careful not to eat it with your hand), then aim at L2 and throw it out with R2.

