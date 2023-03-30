Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 remake walkthrough full bounty mission solution (chapters 13~16)｜The much-anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake “Resident Evil 4” Remake has been officially launched. The solution to the reward task (entrustment) in chapters 13~16 of the game.



It is best to solve the reward task (entrustment) as soon as possible when it is limited

During the entire game process, you can receive multiple “reward missions” (interact with the blue notice on the map), and the content is generally to obtain or destroy specific items, or knock down specific powerful enemies, etc. After completing the bounty task and talking to the merchant, you can get “spinel” as a reward, and the strange crystal can be used to exchange items that cannot be purchased with money (pesetas) at the merchant. Since the things that can be exchanged are quite good (with the most important treasure map), it is recommended to complete these tasks as much as possible to increase income.

Note that the bounty task is limited. Basically, when the player progresses to the “transfer area” (from the village to the castle, and from the castle to the island), the bounty task in the previous area cannot be solved, so it is best to receive the bounty Complete it within the quest chapter.

For the solutions of reward tasks in other chapters, please refer to the other guides:



👉Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 remake strategy｜Full bounty mission solutions (chapters 1~3)

👉Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 remake strategy｜Full bounty mission solution (4~5 chapters)

👉Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 remake strategy｜Full bounty mission solution (6~10 chapters)

👉Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 remake strategy｜Full bounty mission solution (11~12 chapters)

Work diligently to solve tasks and exchange spinel for items

👉Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 Remake Raiders 10 Practical Tips for Bounceback and Backstab

＊＊＊Chapter 13 and Chapter 16 have no bounty tasks

Chapter 14



Destroy Blue Badge 5 (Cargo Yard)

It is a relatively simple one, and the location is relatively concentrated. After receiving the task, 5 shots will be shot immediately, and the actual location will be enlarged according to the picture:

👉Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 Remake Raiders｜All Weapons Starting Method Maglin Pistol

Control rats again and again

Take it on the 2nd merchant in the chapter (after completing the circuit puzzle), and then all the rats are in the waste disposal site. Enlarge the actual location according to the picture:

👉Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 Remake Raiders Mendez Ramon and other all Boss battles

corpses wandering around

After destroying the wall with the ball cart, take the location of the lift to pick it up. Enlarge the actual location according to the picture:

👉Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 Remake Raiders｜A Quick Look at the Puzzle Solutions of All Organs

Chapter 15



Destroy Blue Badge 6

The last reward task in the mainline process, if you have completed all the previous commissions (it does not need to be in the same save file, all the commissions have been completed once), you will get the achievement “Eighteen Martial Arts” after completing this commission. Enlarge the actual location according to the picture:

👉Ayaka Kamisato is not strong, worth not worth it