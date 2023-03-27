Home Technology Resident Evil 4 All Bounty Quest Solutions (Chapter 4~5)｜Strategy Bio RE4 Remake
Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 remake walkthrough full bounty mission solution (chapters 1~3)｜The much-anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake “Resident Evil 4” Remake has been officially launched. The solution to the reward task (entrustment) in Chapters 1~3 of the game.

It is best to solve the reward task (entrustment) as soon as possible when it is limited

During the entire game process, you can receive multiple “reward missions” (interact with the blue notice on the map), and the content is generally to obtain or destroy specific items, or knock down specific powerful enemies, etc. After completing the bounty task and talking to the merchant, you can get “spinel” as a reward, and the strange crystal can be used to exchange items that cannot be purchased with money (pesetas) at the merchant. Since the things that can be exchanged are quite good (with the most important treasure map), it is recommended to complete these tasks as much as possible to increase income.

Note that the bounty task is limited. Basically, when the player progresses to the “transfer area” (from the village to the castle, and from the castle to the island), the bounty task in the previous area cannot be solved, so it is best to receive the bounty Complete it within the quest chapter.

For the solutions to reward tasks in other chapters, please refer to the other guides:

Work diligently to solve tasks and exchange spinel for items

Chapter 4

golden eggs

Sell ​​a golden egg to the merchant and take a small boat to the chicken shed on the east side of the lake to pick it up. Be careful not to eat it by yourself. Click to enlarge location:

catch a big fish

Catch an extra-large black bass (which is different from the big black bass), located next to the houseboat, throw it with a harpoon and pick it up again. Click to enlarge location:

Chapter 5

village rabies

Defeating the powerful enemy “mutant hound” is not very difficult to fight. If the shotgun is strengthened, two or three shots can knock it down (5-6 shots with the original double-barreled shotgun for 1 week), but Rush up to R2 to make up the knife attack, and you can close it after about two turns; if you feel that it runs too fast and cannot aim correctly, you can also stop it with a flash bomb. Click to zoom in for details:

