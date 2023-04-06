Home Technology Resident Evil 4 is getting heavily censored – Sina Hong Kong
by admin
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

While most of the gaming community and even the media seem to be in love with Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake, there are still people who are very unhappy with this new release. While some people have related complaints (the game has its problems, it’s just a fact), many people are angry for very different reasons.

The original Resident Evil 4 was full of childish and dandy stuff, like Leon commenting on Ashley’s breast size (“Heavy Ballistics”), Ashley hinting that she wants to have sex with Leon at the end of the game, and other things like being able to see under Ashley’s skirt.

As you might expect, removing it (while replacing it with something well written that makes sense and would be better suited for a remake) didn’t work for this audience, nor did the decision to wear Ashley in bodysuits instead of leaving her bare legs. As you might have guessed, this means review bombing on Metacritic.All versions of the game have been hit, with the PlayStation 4 version currently averaging 3.7 and Xbox Series S/X 4.4 – many review complaints include“wake up”the word.

What do you think, did Ashley’s diminished sexualization inspire comment bombing, or is it just grown babies who should be doing better in life?

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

