Resident Evil 4 Launches New DLC ‘Separate Ways’ for an Enhanced Gameplay Experience

TOKYO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The highly acclaimed game “Resident Evil 4” is taking players on an exciting new adventure with the launch of its additional DLC, “Separate Ways.” This new content allows players to delve deeper into the main story and explore a thrilling plotline. Alongside this new DLC release, the main game of Resident Evil 4 is currently on sale for a limited time.

The newly added DLC, “Separate Ways,” takes players on a top-secret mission from the perspective of Ada Wong. Offering a unique and action-packed gameplay experience, this DLC introduces a new 3D action gameplay that seamlessly intertwines with the main storyline. Players can catch a glimpse of what’s in store through the trailer available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3zpdyVDEBs.

Additionally, the popular free additional game mode, “Mercenary Mode,” now features an expanded roster of playable characters, providing even more excitement for fans.

In an exciting announcement, Capcom has revealed that “Resident Evil 4 VR Mode” will be launched exclusively for the PlayStation®5 version of the game this winter. This free DLC, available only on PlayStation®VR2, offers a heart-pounding rescue mission where players can immerse themselves in the terrifying world of Leon S. Kennedy.

To celebrate Tokyo Game Show 2023, “Resident Evil 4” is currently running its first-ever discount. Players can enjoy a 34% discount on the Steam version of the main game if purchased before September 25th. With the launch of the additional DLC, “Separate Ways,” this is the perfect opportunity to grab the main game at a reduced price. For more details, please visit the official website of “Resident Evil 4” at: https://www.residentevil.com/re4/zh-hant/.

Fans of Capcom can also look forward to the Capcom Online Program at Tokyo Game Show 2023, which will be broadcasted at 2:00 pm (UTC) today (September 21). This program will unveil the latest game information from Capcom, so enthusiasts are urged not to miss it. The live broadcast can be accessed at Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show 2023 website: https://www.capcom-games.com/tgs/zh-hant/online/.

Product Name: “Separate Ways”

Compatible Platforms: PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam)

Number of Players: 1

Release Date: September 21, 2023 (Thursday)

Trademark: CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023. All rights reserved.

Official Website: https://www.residentevil.com/re4/zh-hant/

Copyright: ©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

