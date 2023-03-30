Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 remake guide How to get infinite knife Master the position of the doll (wind-up doll) in the city to get the bonus weapon “Infinity Knife” (primitive knife).



Defeat 16 city master puppets with infinite knives

If you want to get “Infinity Knife” (original knife) in “Resident Evil 4” Remake, you needFind and defeat 16 castellan figures in the game(Clockwork Doll/Clockwork Doll), it can be unlocked at the Reward Shop with 1000CP. At the same time, after defeating all 16 city master dolls, you can also get the achievement “Revolutionary Success”. In other words, if you want to win platinum, you must get them all.

Each clockwork puppet only needs to be broken once, and the playerunnecessaryComplete it in the same week or in the same save; however, if you want to facilitate recycling, it is more convenient to start from the beginning once in one breath. Clockwork dolls are basically hidden in places that are difficult to see directly, but when there is a wind-up doll near the player’s position, you can hear the sound of the clockwork running (click sound), which is a little reminder.The following provides the locations of all 16 clockwork dolls in the game, one for each chapter; some dolls can be recovered later if they are missed for the first time, but some are not.If you miss it the first time you pass by, you cannot collect ityou can only load the file or hit the location again.

After obtaining it, it needs to be fully upgraded and then the exclusive enhancement will have infinite durability. You can also choose to use the weapon enhancement coupon directly.

Chapter 1



On the beams of the broken house in the southwest of the lakeside township. If you missed the first chapter and didn’t get it, you can take a boat to collect it in Chapter 4. Click to enlarge location:

chapter 2



On the ground of the house on the way from the abandoned factory to the village chief’s house (where you want to hit the chainsaw guy). Click to enlarge location:

Chapter 3



After walking through the quarry to the merchant stronghold, climb down the stairs to the lower dock, behind the wooden box at the end. Click to enlarge location:

Chapter 4



Take a boat to “Lakeside Township” on the north side of the lake, use the Cult Key to open the locked door to the “Forest Altar”, just outside the altar wooden fence. Click to enlarge location:

Chapter 5



Go to the village chief’s house with Ashley, climb the stairs to the attic, behind the wooden box in the attic. Click to enlarge location:

Chapter 6



The merchant at the beginning of the chapter will pass through a canyon where many enemies are ambushing. After passing through the canyon, it will be on the ground next to the road entering the “pass”. Click to enlarge location:

Chapter 7



Enter the castle, go through the “underground labyrinth” (you need to fight Blind Clawman), then climb up the stairs to the storage room (that is, in front of the treasure house to solve the four swords puzzle), on the shelf in the room. Click to enlarge location:

Chapter 8



It takes some work to get to the top of the first tower in the city wall where you want to play the Sun and Moon Iron Gate. If you missed it when you broke through the city wall in Chapter 8, you can also go through the binding room after meeting Ashley in Chapter 9. Click to enlarge location:

Chapter 9



Behind the wooden box in the northwest corner of the garden, you need some angles to see it. Click to enlarge location:

Chapter 10



After being thrown into the underground waterway, behind the iron fence directly opposite the door of the merchant stronghold. Click to enlarge location:

Chapter 11



After playing your first Mine Drive, break the wall in the “Stay Point” house. Click to enlarge location:

Chapter 12



In the corner of the basement of the clock tower, there is a wooden plank in front of it. Click to enlarge location:

Chapter 13



Go through the first place with rocket artillery and open the door to the right platform corner (there is another rocket artillery and two or three miscellaneous soldiers guarding). Click to enlarge location:

Chapter 14



After passing the amber storage room, the top of the cabinet in the room on the upper level of the camp. Click to enlarge location:

Chapter 15



There is a treasure next to the crossbeam in the room next to the sample storage room. Click to enlarge location:

Chapter 16



In the countdown escape link after the final boss is knocked down, on the wooden box in the large room after jumping over the cliff (you will be grabbed by the villagers when you open the door). Click to enlarge location:

