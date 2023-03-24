Home Technology Resident Evil 4 Remake／Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 1-4 Explosion Raiders Video
Resident Evil 4 Remake／Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 1-4 Explosion Raiders Video

Resident Evil 4 Remake／Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 1-4 Explosion Raiders Video

Resident Evil 4 Remake／BioHazard 4 Remake／Resident Evil 4 Remake Video Explosion Raiders｜Resident Evil 4 Remake is finally officially launched. In another crisis…

The plot of this episode “Resident Evil 4” describes that 6 years after the outbreak of the biochemical incident in Raccoon City, Leon, one of the survivors at that time, was recruited (semi-forced) to serve as the president’s agent, and was tasked with rescuing the president’s daughter Ashley, so he was alone Go to Spain.

👉Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 Remastered Edition Raiders 10 Practical Tips for Rebound and Backstab

Chapter 1

Leon walked into the mysterious village together with the police officer who assisted him, but the police officer disappeared without paying attention, so Leon had no choice but to bite the bullet and go into the village alone to find someone…

👉Resident Evil 4 Remake Resident Evil 4 remake scores lifted the ban on global media unanimous praise

chapter 2

Leon and another Spaniard were captured by a mysterious person, and were injected with something unknown. Can Leon escape?

Chapter 3

Leon, who was rescued by Ada, had no choice but to continue his adventures in this dangerous village in order to continue looking for the target person.

Chapter 4

There seems to be some changes in Leon’s body. Could it be caused by the mysterious medicine that was injected into his body before?

Q: How about Resident Evil 4 Remake? is it fun?

Q: When will Resident Evil 4 Remake be launched?

Q: Q: What platforms does Resident Evil 4 Remake have?

