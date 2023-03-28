Resident Evil 4 Remake／BioHazard 4 Remake／Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 13-16 Video Explosion Raiders｜Resident Evil 4 Remake is finally officially launched, this time Leon returns again, broke into the mysterious village alone, looking for the president’s daughter, But was involved in another crisis…continue Chapter 13-16 to end the story.



The plot of this episode “Resident Evil 4” describes that 6 years after the outbreak of the biochemical incident in Raccoon City, Leon, one of the survivors at that time, was recruited (semi-forced) to serve as the president’s agent, and was tasked with rescuing the president’s daughter Ashley, so he was alone Go to Spain.

Chapter 13

Ada suddenly appeared in front of Leon again, but her real purpose is still unclear. Is she a partner or just want to use Leon again? Anyway, thanks to her, Leon managed to catch up and rescue Ashley.

Chapter 14

Leon reunited with Ashley on an isolated island ruled by a cult, but the praka in their bodies was growing at an alarming rate, and the two had to speed up.

Chapter 15

Leon finally settled Krauser’s grievances over the years, but he had no time to be sentimental, because Saddle manipulated Ashley and took her to the depths of the island.

Chapter 16

While being tortured by the praka in his body, Leon used up his remaining strength to bring Ashley to the laboratory. He pinned all his hopes on Luis’ heart.

