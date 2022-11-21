Home Technology “Resident Evil 4: Remake” almost certainly has DLC Leon was beheaded and waited to die.
Recently, the North American Entertainment Software Rating Board ESRB announced that the rating of “Resident Evil 4: Remake” is M 17+, and there will be in-game purchases, which means that there is a great opportunity to launch additional paid content such as DLC.

In addition, the rating also revealed some details of the game, including the player taking on the role of a government agent (Leon Kennedy), who is sent to save a character from a religious cult. Players explore the rural environment from a third-person perspective while searching for clues and battling zombies and mutated creatures. Players use pistols, machine guns, shotguns, and explosives to kill enemy creatures in the heat of battle.

Some weapons/attacks result in enemies being decapitated and/or dismembered, with a large splash of blood. Enemy attacks (e.g. chainsaws, tentacles) can also cause Leon to be decapitated, blown up, or impaled. Eviscerated animals and mutilated corpses are depicted in some settings. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” appear in the game.

ESRB：https://www.esrb.org/ratings/38949/resident-evil-4/

