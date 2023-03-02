It’s best to start this preview with a short disclaimer. We haven’t gotten Resident Evil 4 yet. Instead, we got a 17-minute gameplay video that gives us a good look at the game ahead of its release later this month. While we’re pretty impressed, we can’t talk about the feel of the combat or the suspense you get from the game, because we simply don’t have that privilege.

With that out of the way, let’s take a deep dive into Resident Evil 4 Remake, the latest in a series of modern touches on the classic horror franchise by Capcom. Resident Evil 4 is arguably the most anticipated remake in the series, and with the gameplay we’ve seen so far, it looks like Capcom certainly lived up to the hype.

In our preview, we got a look at various locations in Chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4, starting with some combat and exploration around the lake, then attacking the castle where we found Ramon Salazar, and finally ending with Jack Crow Arthur’s battle is over. Throughout the game, we get to see all the ways Capcom has modernized Resident Evil 4’s remake into the AAA horror experience it needs to stand out in today’s market.

It goes without saying that Resident Evil 4 Remake looks better than the original 2005 game, but it’s still worth pointing out how good this new game looks. Especially when it comes to visual effects like character models, lighting, and explosions, Resident Evil 4 Remake stands out even among modern horror games, and is a visually pleasing game when the monsters chasing you look bigger than ever When more realistic, it gives an extra sense of horror.

In addition to the updated visuals, there are a ton of additional gameplay changes in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For example, parrying is now a big part of combat, and while you can lean back and shoot your enemies from a distance, getting up close can easily save you some ammo. The parry mechanic allows you to block everything from parasite attacks to Galador’s giant claws. Timing is key here, but if you can pull it off, it seems like parrying can create some really cool moments, like when we see Leon parrying Molotov cocktails in midair.

There’s even more familiarity in Resident Evil 4 Remastered, which systematically takes out enemies by stunning them with headshots or knocking them to the ground by shooting out their legs. Both options allow you to make free melee attacks on opponents, which seems to be the focus this time around, as it’s a quick way to dispatch enemies. From stabbing someone in the jugular vein to bewitching a cultist like playing WWE 2K22, there are plenty of options for getting up close and personal with your enemies. The benefit of proficiency in parry and melee came in handy later against Jack Crowther. Instead of QTE sequences, you can now actively fight Crowther and need to parry his knife attacks.

Escorting Ashley also seems to be a lot less troublesome in the Resident Evil 4 remake. While you’ll have to make sure she doesn’t get picked up by the cultists, the game’s extra focus on stealth means you’re not always running, shooting, and stalking Ashley. The “tight” and “loose” commands in the original are also spelled out, as they again make sure Ashley doesn’t get caught in a fight or that she wanders too far. Ashley also looks tanky now, as she is incapacitated by projectiles fired from the catapult.

Overall, while we can’t comment on the feel of the gameplay, nor its performance, from the looks of it, Resident Evil 4 Remake may be Capcom’s most successful remake in the horror franchise. It seems like enough work has been done to build upon the original experience without taking away from what made gamers fall in love with it in the first place. But, as we said, maybe take this preview with a grain of salt knowing we’ve only seen the game and haven’t got our hands on it yet.