“Resident Evil 4: Remake” cannot stabilize 30fps on iPhone, but there is no problem on iPad

The iPhone 15 Pro series has been making waves in the gaming world, with its powerful 3A gaming performance. However, the latest testing results for the highly anticipated game “Resident Evil 4: Remake” on the new iPhone have left many users disappointed.

Blogger MrMacRight recently shared a video online, testing the performance of “Resident Evil 4: Remake” on the iPhone 15 Pro, M1 iPad, and M2 iPad. The results were underwhelming, with the game struggling to maintain a stable frame rate on the iPhone 15 Pro.

During the test, the game ran at a resolution of 1560×720 and utilized MetalFX sharpening technology. Despite the iOS version of the game having a frame rate limit of 30FPS, the iPhone 15 Pro often fell short of reaching this level. In intense scenes, the frame rate dropped significantly, impacting the overall gaming experience. The lack of support for custom settings and the absence of ray tracing capabilities further added to the disappointment.

One major factor contributing to the iPhone 15 Pro’s poor performance is its heat dissipation. As the phone’s temperature rose rapidly during testing, it led to frequency reduction and speed limits, making the lagging issue even more pronounced.

On the other hand, the game runs well on the iPad Pro equipped with the M2 processor, with a stable frame rate and high resolution, making it a better choice for players looking for an optimal gaming experience.

Despite the iPhone’s shortcomings, “Resident Evil 4: Remastered” will be launching today on the iPhone / iPad / Mac platform, requiring iPhone 15 Pro series mobile phones, iPad (equipped with M1 and subsequent processors), and Mac (equipped with M1 and subsequent processors). This news has left many Apple users eager to experience the highly anticipated game on their devices.