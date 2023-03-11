The remake of “Resident Evil 4″ built with RE Engine will be released on the 24th of this month, and while releasing enough promotional videos and developer interviews, Capcom also released a demo of the game today, called ” Chainsaw Demo”. Whether it is PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S or Steam PC players, you can find trial downloads in the corresponding stores today.

Judging from the previous games using RE Engine, such as the new generation of “Resident Evil” series, “Monster Hunter Rise” and “Devil May Cry 5”, the optimization and performance of Capcom’s engine are indeed very good. Although our demo is still downloading, it is expected that the remake of “Resident Evil 4” may maintain the same level.



On the Steam store page, the minimum configuration of the remake of “Resident Evil 4” is AMD Ryzen 3 1200/Intel Core i5-7500, 8GB RAM, AMD RX 560/NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti (4GB memory version); the recommended configuration is AMD Ryzen 5 3600/Intel Core i7-8700, 16GB RAM, AMD RX 5700/NVIDIA GTX 1070. The only mandatory requirement is the system, which must be Windows 10/11 64bit. In general, the requirements are not too high.

At the same time, Capcom also noted that the game supports ray tracing, but the minimum graphics card must be AMD RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA RTX 2070.



In addition, after our testing, the PC version of the “Resident Evil 4” remake demo will download 9.8GB of files and eventually occupy 10.3GB of hard disk space. Obviously, for players who have not yet decided on which platform to buy the game, a trial like this is quite meaningful.

source