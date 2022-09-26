When the Resident Evil 4 remake was finally announced earlier this summer, some were surprised by the format. As it turns out, the updated Classic Edition will only be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. What about the Xbox One?

Well, it seems like a mistake has been made somewhere, as the game is now available for pre-order from Amazon UK and the Xbox One also includes a box art indicating it supports Smart Delivery (free between Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X and automatic upgrades).According to Dusk Puppet, a reliable Capcom insider on Twitter, the plan has always included the Xbox One, but he called the Capcom news“strangeness”。

While we still don’t have an official Xbox One confirmation, it looks like the remake will release on March 24 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.