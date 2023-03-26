The remake of Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 has a quick look at the puzzle solutions of all organs｜The long-awaited Resident Evil 4 remake “Resident Evil 4” Remake is finally officially launched. A quick look at the puzzle solutions, so that you don’t have to solve the puzzles every time when you play speedrun or spend money for multiple weeks.



Chapter 2 Hexagonal Coat of Arms

Turn it to the right once and turn it back and forth to put it in.

Chapter 2 The Cabinet of the Village Chief’s House

From left are grains, pigs and people.

Chapter 2 The Village Chief’s Crystal Ball

First push it forward about 90 degrees, and then adjust the angle with L1/R1.

Chapter 4 The Head of the Apostate (Great Cave Altar)

The prompts are all on the nearby wall. If you are too lazy to look again, press the 3 buttons on the upper left, upper right and right below.

Chapter 4 The Head of the Defiler (Small Cave Altar)

The hints are all on the nearby wall. If you are too lazy to look again, there are 3 from the lower right, lower left and right left.

Chapter 4 Church Red Blue Green

First get the blue turntable in the cabinet on the right side of the church, then pull the switch in front of the altar and use the blue turntable to start solving the puzzle.It will take a lot of time to mess around, the trick isTurn green first to align it with the cult symbol in the center(It’s easy to match with a positive 12 o’clock tip), and then it’s very simple to “snap” the red to the green, and finally turn to the blue.

Chapter 7 The Four Swords

First pull the switch next to the iron gate, then shoot the eagle and snake signs behind the iron gate to open the iron gate to get the blood sword. Then take the other three swords on the wall and put them in order, from left to right are iron sword, golden sword, blood sword, and rusty sword.

Chapter 8

Find three stone slabs in the room and put them on the corresponding position on the door, redHexagonhelmet on the left, redsquareshield on top, bluesquaresword on the right, bluehexagonThe armor is below.

Chapter 9 Dining Room

Leon and Ashley sat in two designated seats, which were indicated by the oil paintings on the wall, and anyone could sit on either side.

Chapter 9 Ashley Clock

Just set the clock back to 11:04 (both), which is 7:00 on Hardcore/Professional difficulty

Chapter 9 Ashley’s Underground Temple

Pull the eagle, snake, dragon and deer for 4 clocks.

Chapter 9 Ashley’s Underground Temple

Match the lights to the graphics on the wall; the order of interaction is middle back -> left -> right

Chapter 13 Anatomical Area Circuit Puzzles

Just adjust the circuit to the style shown in the figure below.

Chapter 14 Waste Disposal Area Circuit Puzzles

Just adjust the circuit to the style shown in the figure below.