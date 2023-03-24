Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 Resident Evil 4 Remake Raiders 10 Must-Know Practical Tips/Tips｜The much-anticipated Resident Evil 4 Remake “Resident Evil 4” Remake will be launched soon. Provide 10 must-know practical skills/little knowledge to make it easier to pass the level.



1. The word “Leon” is read as a wolf



“Bounce back” isNew systems added in the remake, as long as the kitchen knife or combat knife on your body still has durability, you can press L1 to block the enemy’s sharp weapon attack (of course you can’t block the capture).ifIf you press L1 according to the enemy’s attack time, it can even make the opponent stiff, and can use physical skills to attack the opponent. Since there is no emergency avoidance in this game, bounce back is an extremely important life-saving skill, so you should use it more.but pay attentionNo invincibility time on bounceeven if an enemy is bounced off, another enemy may immediately make up the knife, not completely invincible.

Even the attack of a strong enemy such as the chainsaw guy can be bounced back with the L1 knife (of course, if the bounce fails, it will be killed in seconds).

2. Backstab｜Sneak kill



When you have a knife on your body, you can sneak behind the enemy to launch a backstab. If it is an ordinary villager, you can kill it with one blow; it can also cause great damage to strong enemies.Although there are not too many places where you can stealthily kill enemies, it is recommended to assassinate as much as possible, becauseAssassination requires only a small amount of knife durabilityAssassinating the enemy and then repairing the knife at the merchant is often more economical than shooting with bullets, and there is no risk of blood being deducted by the enemy’s counterattack, and the resource efficiency is extremely high.

3. Taijutsu



The system inherited from the original version of “Resident Evil 4”, the physical skill can be launched after hitting the enemy until it is stiff and then approaching the enemy; there are several physical skills, shooting the enemy’s head to make it dizzy and then launching the physical skill is whirlwind kick, After shooting the foot to make him kneel, he will use a forward kick, and go around behind the kneeling enemy and then use physical skills to become a “butcher”.

Physical skills are all range attacks, and they are also very powerful. Especially the whirlwind kick is a fan-shaped attack in the front, which can often kick several enemies at once. Using it properly can help players save a lot of bullets. For example, if you face two or three villagers at ordinary times, it may take 15-20 bullets to solve it all with pistols, but if you use physical skills, you can kill them with 6 or 7 shots, which is one of the most important skills in this game.

Leon from “Kick me out”

Some enemies are harder to stun on headshots, evenWearing a helmet, headshots have no effectAt this time, you can change to shoot the foot; there are also enemies who are more likely to be dizzy when shooting the foot than the head. For example, after Chapter 7, the enemy soldiers in the castle often shoot the foot or two before kicking forward. In addition, it may be the illusion of the reporter. Personally, I feel that the power of the “topple” is particularly high, so use it more if conditions permit.

4. Make up the knife to the enemy who is about to transform



After passing the very early stage of the game, there will be some villagers who will fall to the ground first after death, draw animals for a round, and then transform into Plaka (tentacle monster); Plaka’s HP is much higher than that of ordinary villagers, and will use Tentacles attack at a long distance and are very troublesome enemies. But an important skill is to approach the enemy and use a small knife (R2) to make up the knife during the “transformation” period when it falls to the ground, so that it can really kill the enemy and prevent it from transforming. There will be marks on the enemies who need to make up the knife, so be careful not to miss it.

5. Give priority to strengthening the durability of the knife and the size of the briefcase



The pesetas (money) obtained in the game can be purchased from merchants and strengthen weapons. It is recommended to upgrade the size of the briefcase and the durability of the knife as soon as possible. The bigger the briefcase, the more weapons and resources you can carry, and you must upgrade it immediately; and the knife is really useful in this episode. Assassination, rebound, and the above-mentioned supplementary knife are one of the most important equipment for players. . The repair cost of the knife is calculated in proportion, so the earlier the durability is increased, the more it will be used.

6. The entrustment should be solved as much as possible, and the treasure map should be bought first



You can find blue notices throughout the game, and you can receive entrustments from merchants after interaction; the content is usually to collect or destroy specified items, or to defeat specific enemies, etc. After completing the commission, you can get “Spinel” from the merchant, which can be used to exchange for items that cannot be purchased with pesetas;The top priority is of course to buy the treasure mapIf there is no treasure map, many treasures will be missed, which will greatly reduce economic income; and with less income, it will be more difficult to buy and strengthen weapons, making the game more and more difficult to play. As for other props or equipment, you can buy them according to your own play style. Personally, I changed the pistol sanctioner and laser sight; but in fact, all spinel things are very useful, so you can change whichever you like.

7. Hitting animals



Some animals in the game can attack, and there will be drops after killing them. For example, hitting crows will drop money and ammunition, and fishing will drop fish (which can be eaten to replenish blood or sold in stores). Don’t let go when animals drop items.

8. Use grenades decisively when there are many people



When the number of enemies is large, it is better to use grenades directly. First, if there are many enemies, if you want to use physical skills one by one, you will often be attacked before the physical skills are used; second, the briefcase space is limited. More is also occupying space, making the best use of everything is the best. Usually when there are more than 5 enemies or 1 strong enemy + miscellaneous soldiers, just throw the grenade directly.

9. Use flashbangs



Flashbangs are a useful weapon,The biggest use is to kill “Plaka” in seconds; In addition, it can also be used to stun strong enemies such as the chainsaw guy, and then use high-power weapons such as rifles to attack weak points.there isPhysical skills can be used on stunned enemieswhen there are many enemies and no grenades, you can use flash bombs to stun a wave and then send out a fewgymnasticsoutput as much as possible without wasting the opportunity.

Journalists also tend to give priority to using “big bags of resources” to make flash bombs.

10. Can shoot bombs/molotov cocktails in the enemy’s hands



Some enemies will throw bombs or incendiary bombs at the player. If the player’s shooting skills are good enough, he can directly shoot the bomb/incendiary bomb in his hand to make it explode directly, and treat him in his own way.

