Resident Evil 4 Remake Resident Evil 4 remake scores unanimously praised by the global media｜The immortal masterpiece “Resident Evil 4” Biohazard 4 remake “Resident Evil 4” will be launched on March 24, as early as The former foreign media’s ratings have been lifted, and the key points of foreign evaluations are sorted out below for your reference.



After “Elden Ring”, it is a masterpiece of the 2023 game hot choice

“Resident Evil 4” Resident Evil 4 remake’s media ratings have been lifted, the game has received unanimous praise from the media, a total of 26 media gave the game a perfect score of 10, including IGN, GameSpot and TheGamer, and most of the media even if they don’t The full score also gives an excellent evaluation of 9 points or more. On the scoring website “Metacritic”, the PS5 version of the game included 97 ratings at the time of writing, with an average score of 93 points. Although it is slightly lower than the 96 points of PS2’s Biohazard 4, it is still a very high score. Ranked 5th among all PS5 game ratings on Metacritic, second only to “Elden Ring”, “The Witcher 3 Complete Edition”, “God of War: Ragnarok” and “Hades”.

https://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-5/resident-evil-4

Not all fans of the original work are just playing

IGN, which gave full marks, believes that this work is a masterpiece that can be purchased “without brains”, whether you are a fan of the original work or a horror game player who wants to play horror games with action elements. Critics say this is a perfect remake of the series, rebuilding and polishing the content of the original work to its full potential, bringing players an exciting adventure without silence. IGN highly praised the combat system of the remake: its combat is unobstructed, but it does not lack a sense of oppression in front of various ferocious enemies. tension.

https://www.ign.com/articles/resident-evil-4-remake-review

Comments also mentioned that the maps and scenes are full of details, and there are surprises hidden everywhere. It is also a great pleasure to discover the details of the scene outside of the battle and the plot. The evaluation also pointed out that the remake version has been improved in almost all aspects of the game, from the simple picture quality to the scene performance, as well as the change of the boss battle mechanism, etc., all of which are handled very well; A bit weaker, other than that I can’t find Capcom making any mistakes.

Another GameSpot review that gave a full score praised the newly added areas of the remake, saying that it has been carefully designed and perfectly integrated with the original content; the combat system is also full of dynamics, smart and satisfying. Reviewers also praised that the game rhythm is smoother than the original version, especially Ashely, which has been nicknamed “the pear in the way” by players for many years, has also been greatly improved, making it much more comfortable to play. GameSpot also praised the plot performance of the characters in the game, which made the plot of the game more vivid and better connected with the previous “Resident Evil 2” remake. GameSpot said the only downside to this game is that some of the later chapters are less visually interesting than the earlier chapters.

https://www.gamespot.com/reviews/resident-evil-4-remake-review-stranga-stranga-now-thats-a-remake/1900-6418047/

Generally speaking, VGC (Video Games breaking latest news), which has relatively tight reviews, also gave RE4 a perfect score of 5 stars, saying that the remake of Resident Evil 4 is a restoration of one of the best games in the history of the game, making the original a classic handed down. All elements are well preserved, perfectly demonstrating to the world what should be reproduced and what should only be high-definition. Reviewers pointed out that the game’s strengths are that it restores the pace of the original, retaining the impressive parts of the original while cleverly fine-tuning it, making the game one of the best single-player experiences in history.

https://www.videogameschronicle.com/review/review-resident-evil-4-is-a-faithful-restoration-of-an-all-time-classic/