As the third year of the Apex Legends global series kicks off, developer Respawn Entertainment has now shared a ton of extra info related to the competitive scene.

We were told in a blog post that Split 1 will see 150 of the best teams from around the world play in one of five regions, each of which will use a three-lap format and will share a cumulative 500,000 USD prize pool. Teams will also compete for a spot in the Winter Split 1 playoffs, which will have a $1 million prize pool.

As for the groups for each region, you can see the groups for Europe below, and all other regions can be found in the blog post here.

In terms of schedule and matchdays, there will be ten days of competitions before the end of the year, the first on November 6 and the last on December 18.

In addition, the broadcast talent of the game has been revealed, with the crew including Redndi, Vicki Katie, Unset, Gaskin, Fallout and Spider.

