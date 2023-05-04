Respawn explained the bug that the sound effect of “Apex Heroes” disappeared for a whole season, all because of a problem with the new gun of “the enemy” | 4Gamers

With the coming of the 17th season “Arsenal”, the 16th “Carnival” of “Apex Legends” (Apex Legends) is coming to an end, and Respawn has finally found and solved the bug that has plagued players for almost a whole season. The reason is the new gun, “Red Enemy”, which was launched in the current season.

Of course, this is not a bug that was solved by making assumptions at the beginning. In a long official report, after Respawn detailed the error that the player community responded to the disappearance of footstep sound effects, the official staff began to test and try to reproduce the bug. In the end, it took them a long time to update and fix it in the week of the end of April, and share this arduous bug fixing journey.

Last week, we put out a fix in @PlayApex to address some audio and visual effect drops present since the start of Season 16. Read about our dev team’s investigation and eventual fix below. 🫴 https://t.co/iXxBAVZ2w2 — Respawn (@Respawn) May 3, 2023

To put it simply, Respawn explained that because they could not find out the exact reason for the disappearance of the sound effect through the videos provided by the players, and they could not reproduce it, so they first investigated through the “grenade sound effect disappearance”, and suspected that a server was responsible for sending “start/ “stop” (“start”/”stop”) command.

Respawn said that players’ weapons, skills, and heirlooms in the game will have sound and light effects, and the server setting framework has a list of up to 128 effect items per frame to send to any player who needs them. Effects exceeding this limit will be removed. remove.

For testing, they also gathered 50 characters to fire at the same time, using skills and big moves as much as possible at the same time, and confirmed that some sound effects would disappear. However, this kind of situation is impossible to happen in a real game environment, so Respawn rethought again, and later found that this kind of situation happened to many high-end players, and finally they found the reason: “mortal enemy”.

“Nemesis has a particle effect that builds up as it heats up, but we don’t need to waste resources playing sound effects when the weapon isn’t charged, the effect is hidden inside the weapon,” Respawn explained: “So When the weapon status is updated, we will disable the particle effect when it is not charged.”

This also means that for every player who has a deadly enemy, the server will execute this special command. The commands sent by the player on the client end are sent in frames, while the server simulates all the input commands, and each dead enemy that is not charged will issue a special command to “stop the particle effect”, even if it is inserted in the gun Putting it on will also send commands.

In the end Respawn came to the conclusion that as soon as 14 clients (players) were unpowered holding a deadly enemy at 180 fps, the sound effects would start to fade away.

In fact, “Apex Heroes” also had a sound bug with inconsistent footsteps in the S11 season, but this time the problem in the S16 season has become serious enough to require an explanation from the development team.

In any case, the 17th season of “Apex Legends” “Arsenal” will be revised and updated on May 9th at 10:00 Pacific Time (May 10th at 01:00 Taiwan Time), and hopefully there will be no more problems in the next season .