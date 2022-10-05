Making games with ghostly or supernatural themes is no stranger to the folks at Illfonic, as the studio has created some of the most successful multiplayer games over the years, like Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds. Likewise, Once again, the developers looked to the film for inspiration, and out of a love of Seventh Art and a passion for video games came Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

Precisely because they knew their previous work was from more adult cult movies, so at Illfonic, they wanted Soul Freeeasier to understand, and is able to comfortably open to a more teenage audience. Here’s what Chuck Brungardt told us in an interview we had the pleasure of recording with the CEO of Ilfoni during Gamescom 2022, which you can see above .

When asked about the gameplay with Ghostbusters on one side and Ghosts (players) on the other, Brengart said how easy it was to play Soul Unbroken in its multiplayer game:

“[在我們的遊戲中]We have three players on the Ghostbusters, another real player acting as a ghost, but the fourth Ghostbusters is AI controlled. What we’re doing is filling in any gaps or absences that may arise in the game. We know this from previous games where many players came to play alone or when they could without a team set up and if someone left the game (especially if it was a ghost) you would see the screen The name on the game changes and the AI ​​takes over until another player comes in from the match and starts playing.

Ghostbusters crossover gameplay: “You can literally cross the stream in there!

By the way, the matchmaking shouldn’t be particularly difficult or the waiting room time is long, as the game will be available from release between all platforms (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC) withcross game. As Brengart puts it, with cross-platform play, it’s “okay” to traverse the proton stream…and the main console.

From the technical side, we also discussed game design and background inspiration. Obviously, the original ’80s films had a clear influence, but they also had a lot of respect for the more modern “afterlife” films.

“The game took a lot of inspiration from the original film, and it was a big inspiration to do so, but we also worked with Ghost Corps (the American production company, licensing and rights manager behind the current film) who have carried on their legacy and they are very Excited that we continue toExtended Story After Ghostbusters: Afterlife, we are honored that they want us to do so. I think they really respect the heritage and how they built something so big out of something so small.

It seems ghost mania is also a legacy of Brengart, who claims to have played with his young daughterLuigi’s Mansionwhich is one of the best ghost hunting games out there.

Ghostbusters: Souls Unleashed will be released on October 18, 2022 on Xbox, consoles and PC.