Home Technology Restrap, an aid for those who have to carry the bike on their shoulders
Technology

Restrap, an aid for those who have to carry the bike on their shoulders

by admin
Restrap, an aid for those who have to carry the bike on their shoulders

The English brand invented Hike a Bike, an accessory that allows you to easily and quickly load the bike on your shoulder without suffering. Made of water-repellent TPU and Nylon, it weighs 235 grams and costs €59.99.


Restrap is a small company that produces technical bags and purses for any type of bicycle, making everything by hand in its headquarters in Leeds and guaranteeing each product for life. The most recent article of the British house is this particular harness called “Hike a Bike”, a name that refers to the practice of carrying the bike on one’s shoulders to overcome particularly impervious paths.

Made of water-repellent thermopolyurethane (TPU) coated with Nylon, this useful accessory has never been made before. Restrap has thought of everything. Fixed to the upper beam of the bicycle (gravel or MTB), the Hike a Bike takes up very little space. When open, it joins the shoulders to the lower straps, one anchored at the rear to the oblique beam and the other at the front to the left chainstay of the rear stay. A Velcro band keeps the front wheel in place, avoiding interference while walking. The padding on the back guarantees correct breathability, the “Fast Straps” bands are widely adjustable.

The declared weight of the Hike a Bike is 235 grams. The prezzo the list price is €59.99 and can be purchased directly from the manufacturer’s website.

– Website Restrap

Article edited by Robert Chiappa
Photo and video: © Restrap

See also  JBL Bar 800 in the test: The best surround sound system up to 800 euros?

You may also like

Company of Heroes 3 launches on consoles in...

Ubisoft+ available on Xbox Series X/S but what...

Leica officially launches the new M11 Monochrom camera

If footballers play for the Earth

NASA’s discovery of a “keel-like” structure on Mars...

discounts and gifts on smartphones and wearables

Halo: Infinite creative director Joseph Staten is leaving...

Tursky on China’s AI regulation plans: “Enormous threat...

Complexity Gaming and the U.S. Army Expand Partnership...

Labor productivity: formula, definition and tips to increase...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy