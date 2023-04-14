The English brand invented Hike a Bike, an accessory that allows you to easily and quickly load the bike on your shoulder without suffering. Made of water-repellent TPU and Nylon, it weighs 235 grams and costs €59.99.





Restrap is a small company that produces technical bags and purses for any type of bicycle, making everything by hand in its headquarters in Leeds and guaranteeing each product for life. The most recent article of the British house is this particular harness called “Hike a Bike”, a name that refers to the practice of carrying the bike on one’s shoulders to overcome particularly impervious paths.

Made of water-repellent thermopolyurethane (TPU) coated with Nylon, this useful accessory has never been made before. Restrap has thought of everything. Fixed to the upper beam of the bicycle (gravel or MTB), the Hike a Bike takes up very little space. When open, it joins the shoulders to the lower straps, one anchored at the rear to the oblique beam and the other at the front to the left chainstay of the rear stay. A Velcro band keeps the front wheel in place, avoiding interference while walking. The padding on the back guarantees correct breathability, the “Fast Straps” bands are widely adjustable.

The declared weight of the Hike a Bike is 235 grams. The prezzo the list price is €59.99 and can be purchased directly from the manufacturer’s website.

– Website Restrap