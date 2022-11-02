“Resurrection Cthulhu – Song of the Bard – Remastered” is the latest remastered work of SQUARE ENIX’s 30th anniversary RPG masterpiece “Resurrection Cthulhu”. 2″, “SaGa Crimson Grace Crimson Ambition” and “SaGa Unexplored Realm Remastered” and other “SaGa” series Chinese version games are responsible for the production and distribution of the Asian branch of Yake Systems, and are expected to be released on PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 , Nintendo Switch™ platform launched the official Traditional Chinese version.

“Resurrection – Song of the Bard – Remastered” was first released on the Super Nintendo in 1992, and was remastered for the PlayStation®2 in 2005. The still-popular “Remastered – Song of the Bard-” is a remastered version. This work adopts the “free script” system, players can choose a protagonist among eight protagonists, and can enjoy the plot that changes with the choice. ” and other combat systems, it also improved the image quality, added various convenient functions and new elements to make the gaming experience more comfortable. Not only players who already liked the “SaGa” series, but even new players who have come into contact with the series for the first time can easily play the game.

– Story introduction

“God created man, man created stories.”

The world created by the creator god Maruda, Marudias.

In this land, the three evil gods “Death Spear”, “Sharuin” and “Selaha”, the incarnation of evil, fought against the head of the gods, “Erol”.

After a long battle, the power of Shirai and Selaha was sealed, and the remaining Sharuin was also sealed by the power of the ten gems “Steins Stone” and the life of the hero “Mirza”.

A thousand years later…

The Steinsstones are scattered all over the world, and the power of the evil god is gradually resurrecting again.

Like being manipulated by fate, the eight each embark on a journey.

What kind of stories will they interweave in the vast land of Marudias…

It all depends on your choice.

– “Resurrection of Cthulhu” series collection

In “Resurrection of the Cthulhu – Song of the Bard – Remastered”, the player must choose one of the eight protagonists as the protagonist of the story to carry out the story, and because of the “free script” system feature, you can experience a variety of actions generated by the player’s actions. A story of change. In addition, “Shigo”, a well-known system that uses skills that can be learned during battle, “Coupling”, which continuously uses skills with partners, and “Formation”, which changes the alignment to exert various effects, is representative of the “SaGa” series. A unique game system that allows for exceptionally strategic battles.

– More comfortable playing experience

In this work after Remastered, not only the visual effects are improved and all the pictures are high-quality, but the UI is also rebuilt and a small map is added, so that a more comfortable playing experience can be obtained visually. In addition, various elements and convenient functions to improve the quality of the game have been added, such as the “Double Speed ​​Function” that allows for smoother progress in scenes, battles, cutscenes, etc., and the “New Game+” that allows you to inherit data and play new games after customs clearance.

– New elements in the Remastered version

In this work, 5 unique playable characters have been added – “Cheryl”, “Monica”, “Marlene”, “Flamma”, “Aldora”, a total of more than 30 characters The characters can be freely grouped to enjoy the fun of adventure. Not only that, this work also has various substantial contents and elements, such as: new events that tell the story of the hero “Mirza” from the perspective of “Aldora”, BOSS battles that are more challenging than the original, and additional weapons, Classes and props, etc., allow even players who have played the original game to take on new challenges.