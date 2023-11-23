Resurrection of Super Mario RPG across eras – PCM

The “Mario Brothers” series has reached its 40th anniversary. “Super Mario RPG”, which was launched on the Super Nintendo and caught up with the craze of role-playing works at that time, was resurrected on the Switch console with modern 3D technology. The battle system design is better than other role-playing games. The game is relatively easy to get started and implements the “easy battle after another” feeling of Mario.

The new enemy “Forge King” appears and directly kicks Bowser away.

“Super Mario” is originally an action-based gameplay, with “running” and “jumping” as the core mechanics of the game. Derivative works have been transformed into different sports and driving, and in recent years, there is even a turn-based war game “Mario Rabbit” Kingdom Battle”. Back in the era of the Super Nintendo console, role-playing games were booming and the “Final Fantasy” series was at its peak. Nintendo wanted to join in and launch “Super Mario RPG”. This time, it has been remade into a 3D version on the Switch console, with all objects and cutscenes remade. At the same time, small details have been upgraded to be more in line with the modern style, and an “easy” mode has been provided to reduce the difficulty.

“Super Mario RPG” allows players to explore targets in the world map and regional maps, and face the new enemy “The Forge King”. Up to three people are required to fight. During the journey, they will meet new partner characters, and they can also follow them later. Bowser and Princess Peach form the “Dream Triangle”. Although it is a command-based battle, players can press the button according to the prompts during the attack animation to obtain attack and defense bonus effects, etc. In retrospect, this action button operation has a bit of the prototype of a modern action RPG.

When the power reserve is completed, you can use the “three-person move” ultimate, which has a more gorgeous effect. Abnormal states common in general RPGs will also appear, and props must be used to resolve them. Different characters will acquire different signature special skills after upgrading. Of course, the characters must be equipped with armor and weapons. Understanding the enemy’s attributes and then forming a team to fight is the basis of RPG.

After entering the brain world through games and witnessing the mutual progress of 3D rendering technology and game engines, I am convinced that the PC platform may become the biggest winner.

Share this: Facebook

X

