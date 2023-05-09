Retail trends up to 2030 – the trade of the future

What will physical retail look like in the next few years and which technologies will it use? are central in the future? The Google Omnichannel Future study just released 2023 shows which trends will shape retail in the years to come. The The following article is intended to describe these and various other elementary technologies in more detail illuminate and highlight how companies remain successful in the long term.

Changing values ​​and needs of consumers

Corona is one of the factors leading to a change in consumer behavior. Due to numerous lockdowns and restrictions, 25 to 40 percent of people are now buying more goods online than before the pandemic. This trend will continue to prevail in the future.

The fact is that in 2030 around ⅓ of people will belong to Generation Z. They were born into a digital world and see other values ​​as central. The following five values ​​are particularly important to this generation:

way of life (Healthy lifestyle, consumers collect information about their products before they buy them)

(Healthy lifestyle, consumers collect information about their products before they buy them) ethics (Sustainability, consumers want to know where their product comes from)

(Sustainability, consumers want to know where their product comes from) personalization (individuality, uniqueness)

(individuality, uniqueness) simplicity (Virtual reality experience, consumers want the product fast

receive)

(Virtual reality experience, consumers want the product fast receive) Adventure (Real-time engagement, consumers want to talk about their experience)

The most important properties of new store formats

These technological aspects will become even more present in the coming years:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning are now established technologies with an ecosystem based on standardized frameworks, models and platforms.”

– Dr. Bernhard Niedermayer, Head of AI, Cloudflight

In addition, AI is seen as an important technology for change. AI facilitates and revolutionizes different tasks. For example, artificial intelligence can be used to automatically analyze consumer behavior in order to optimize your own business. In addition, demand forecasts are made possible.

Robots & Drones

Robots and drones are no longer dreams of the future. While they are already in

For example, warehouses are used for the autonomous transport of orders, interaction with consumers has so far been a rarity. Robots can do this

For example, they can also serve as an assistant for customers or be used to clean and disinfect premises. Inventory planning can also be taken over by robots. The big advantage here is that there are fewer staff.

Augmented und Virtual Reality

Augmented and Virtual Reality are two technologies that will enter within the next few years

will experience great growth. As the AR & VR Market Report 2022 shows, seems

Europe in this field from 2022 to 2028 the largest leap in total revenue

to reach. AR and VR help make shopping a personalized experience. Included

the consumer can act in a real world with digital elements.

Contactless and mobile payment

A major megatrend is contactless payment. Contactless and mobile

Paying is becoming increasingly popular in Germany, with customers using QR codes and NFC technologies to complete the purchase process via their smartphone. As the operator study also revealed, 78% of vending operators strive for cashless payment in order to remain economically successful.

This is obvious with a view to the needs of the customers. In its 2022 study, the German Payment Systems Initiative shows that the use of contactless payment with the Girocard has increased significantly among the general population in recent years. In 2022, 68% of the population was already making contactless payments; according to a GfK study, it was still 61% in 2021 (see figure below).

Sustainable packaging solutions

According to Trivium Packaging’s current “Global Buying Green Report” 2022, the

High demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable product packaging. A new finding this year is that 74 percent of respondents are very interested in buying products in refillable packaging. 77 percent are willing to spend more money on sustainable packaging. That’s an increase of four percent from last year.

Technological store concepts

Self-Checkout

According to a recent study from April 2023, 73 percent of consumers prefer self-checkout concepts to cash registers operated by employees. 85 percent of Gen Z use self-checkout when possible. One reason for this high popularity is the shorter waiting times for consumers. In addition, employees can be saved for companies with regard to the lack of personnel, which also reduces costs.

Click & Collect

In other countries, the Click & Collect system is already a lot more popular than in

Germany. This concept makes it possible, for example, to buy groceries from home

shop and collect them at a Click & Collect location. This possibility of

Shopping already exists in England.

Smart Kiosks & Micro Markets

Smart kiosks or micro markets are enjoying a growing trend. For

Restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, universities, but also in many other industries

it is possible to offer products to consumers after regular opening hours – 24/7. The variety of offers is also a great advantage. From food to drinks to non-food items in all variations, there are no limits.

Retail is evolving from in-store and online direct to the customer: hyper-local and on-demand. The next channel in food retail is the merging of stationary and online trade “D2C” (direct-to-customer).

Possibilities and difficulties of new store formats

New store formats offer countless new possibilities. However, there are also some

difficulties to consider.

opportunities and benefits

Increased efficiency and convenience for customers

Improved collection and analysis of data possible

Improved consumer engagement and brand loyalty

increase in profitability

difficulties