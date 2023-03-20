I don’t know if you netizens have noticed, but in recent years, retro portable game consoles have gradually become popular in hardcore gamers and DIY circles. According to the latest news reports, the maker of the Retroid Pocket series of portable game consoles has shown off a new model with a clamshell design – the Retroid Pocket Flip. The handheld is about the size of a Nintendo DS, but without a screen at the bottom. The so-called retro portable game console is to use open source systems and emulators to reincarnate old games and dirt into a portable game console with a redesigned appearance.

In terms of specifications, the Retroid Pocket Flip retro portable game console is equipped with UNISOC’s Huben T618 processor, 4GB LPDDR4-1866 RAM and 128GB eMMC ROM. It uses a 4.7-inch 1334 x 750 resolution screen and weighs 270g.

This retro portable game console supports and runs the Android 11 system. It has a 5000mAh battery. The joystick is hand rubbing, equipped with a Hall sensor, and there are five overall colors.

Of course, it is not far from the time to market. The Retroid Pocket Flip will be available for pre-order overseas on March 21, with a retail price starting at US$159 (approximately HK$1250/NT$4880).

Share this article:

WhatsApp

Telegram

