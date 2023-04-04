Infotainment systems have long been standard in new cars: touchscreen devices with navigation, DAB+ and an interface for smartphones. This is different with older motor vehicles, here there are at best rotary knobs, a CD slot and FM radio. But there are numerous ways to bring your own car up to date in terms of music and multimedia.

Moniceiver for the car



A “moniceiver” as a replacement for the old car radio is obvious. This is a neologism of “monitor” and “receiver”. This is a radio with a touchscreen, software and an interface for Android smartphones or iPhones. In the comparison test: Moniceiver with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, we took a closer look at three of these devices:

Installing the moniceiver usually requires a 2-DIN slot in the center console as well as technical understanding of the wiring in the car. If in doubt, the specialist workshop will help. Alternatively, there are moniceivers for the 1-DIN slot that simply extend the display. Older vehicles in particular often only have the 1-DIN slot.

Before buying, you should check carefully whether the moniceiver really fits your car. Many car models use proprietary formats for the car radio or integrate other functions into it, such as an on-board computer display or similar. After installation, some functions may no longer be available. You can often find information on this from the manufacturers.

In addition to the FM radio function, moniceivers usually also offer DAB+ and a Bluetooth interface. If the device supports Android Auto or Apple Carplay, it can mirror Google Maps or Spotify onto the display via the smartphone. To do this, it is usually connected to the radio via a USB cable. The advantage: the mobile phone is charged at the same time.

If the moniceiver already supports Android Auto Wireless, wireless communication is possible. This applies to the 2-DIN radios Kenwood DMX7722DABS or JVC KWM-875D. The smartphone, in turn, requires at least Android 11. The same applies to Apple Carplay. Some receivers already bring this ability with them. There are additional adapters for Apple users to connect the iPhone to the radio wirelessly via CarPlay. Motorola and other manufacturers offer similar adapters for Android Auto from just over 70 euros.

There are also moniceivers with Android as the operating system. This solution works independently of the mobile phone and is reminiscent of a mixture of Android tablet and car radio. You still need an internet connection and a Google account to set it up. The best way to do this is to create a WLAN hotspot with your own smartphone. How else to connect the car to the Internet is shown in the guide to car accessories.

Before buying, you should pay attention to which Android version is running on the moniceiver and what hardware it uses. Anything below Android 10 indicates that the hardware could be outdated. Older Android moniceivers react very sluggishly to touch inputs. This is not only annoying, but can be a dangerous distraction for the driver.

Smart displays for Android Auto & Apple Carplay



If you don’t want to exchange your car radio, or you can’t because it’s not a 2-DIN radio, you can use a smart display. This is connected either to the car radio via an aux input (if available) or to the integrated FM transmitter. Corresponding products are available from Ali Express, for example. A large screen with 10.26 inches costs about 110 euros there. The rather compact 7-inch model from Spedal with an integrated FM transmitter costs 189 euros on Amazon.

Another device of this type that we have already tested is the Carpuride 901 (test report). The 9-inch display for cars extends the existing, outdated car radio, so to speak, with a connection to Apple Carplay or Android Auto via the smartphone. It is attached to the windshield or the dashboard with a suction cup, or you can also glue it on firmly. The device allows the use of Spotify for music or Google Maps for navigation via Android Auto or Apple Carplay as well as voice control either via Siri or Google Assistant.

Bluetooth adapter and FM transmitter



If you listen to your music on your cell phone, you don’t necessarily have to use a moniceiver. A car radio with a Bluetooth interface can already be a solution. If the car radio does not have Bluetooth, but does have an audio input with a jack connection (aux), you can connect a Bluetooth adapter there. Some radios also have a USB connection directly for the smartphone.

A possible solution is a Bluetooth receiver. This receives the audio signal from the smartphone and then transmits the sound via cable via the AUX input of the car radio (if available). A USB-A adapter for the 12-volt connection (cigarette lighter) in the car is used to power the receiver. Some Bluetooth adapters have their own battery.

But what if the radio doesn’t have an audio input or USB port? Then an FM transmitter is the solution. This receives the audio signal from the mobile phone via Bluetooth and sends it to the radio via ultra short wave. A usable FM transmitter can be found for as little as 20 euros. Either an adapter for the cigarette lighter can be used for the power supply or the device can be plugged directly into the cigarette lighter, like the Cocoda T25 Bluetooth FM Transmitter.

A frequency that is not used by regional radio stations should be selected for the FM transmitter. This avoids interference with reception. If the frequency is set on the FM transmitter, you can search for it via the FM radio. On longer journeys it may be necessary to occasionally adjust the frequency on the FM transmitter. It can also be difficult to find a free frequency in urban areas, so that interference from other stations keeps occurring when listening. Depending on the preset frequency, an FM transmitter can also interfere with traffic information.

Retrofit DAB+ with an adapter



Digital radio offers a number of advantages over classic radio with VHF reception. Noise-free sound, numerous public and private broadcasters and large coverage with the broadcasters. However, the digital standard for radio receivers is not found in older cars.

DAB stands for Digital Audio Broadcasting. It is a digital standard for the terrestrial transmission of digital radio. DAB+ uses the MPEG-4 audio codec, while DAB uses MPEG-1. One of the advantages of DAB+ is that it allows multiple programs per frequency block. In view of the fact that all VHF frequencies are assigned, this allows for a larger range of programmes.

DAB+ also enables additional information to be sent in the form of text or images. This is about traffic information, news, music titles, weather maps or program overviews. Thanks to a longer range, there is no need to search for a new frequency for the desired radio station on long-distance journeys. In addition, the sound is noise-free and therefore better than that of FM radios.

Anyone who does not want to grab a new and possibly expensive radio right away will find a cheap alternative to retrofitting in a transceiver for DAB+. We explain more about how such adapters work in the guide to retrofitting digital radio in the car: DAB+ adapter from 25 euros. Many DAB+ adapters also offer Bluetooth for connecting to the smartphone and thus also serve as an FM transmitter.

Use Alexa in the car



If you also want to use Alexa in the car, you can use a dashcam (top list) connected to your smartphone or a navigation device. Garmin and Nextbase offer corresponding products:

Accessories: USB cables, adapters and mobile phone holders



To prevent cable clutter, shorter USB cables are recommended for cars to connect to the smartphone. If other devices are used in addition to the smartphone, such as an FM transmitter or DAB+ adapter, there are multiple slots for USB and adapters for the cigarette lighter. Suitable smartphone holders for the car are also indispensable (guide). Mobile phones can be connected to the radio in the center console or even in the glove compartment, but used as a navigation aid they have better GPS reception near the windshield.

Conclusion



Spotify or Google Maps in the car: Even owners of an older vehicle can easily retrofit a touchscreen and smartphone connection. Common moniceivers connect the radio to the cell phone via Android Auto or Apple Carplay. If you want to be a little more independent of your smartphone, you can also use a moniceiver with Android as the operating system.