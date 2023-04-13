We have offspring. He is 15 years old, recently moved into the household as a replacement for a modern leased vehicle that has to go back to the dealer. Because of sustainability and economy. Okay, the car may need a liter or two more than a comparable new car – but it’s well maintained, well equipped and drives like new. Why would you throw something like that away?

The only thing that really annoys is the outdated infotainment system. State of the art at the time, ultra-modern and outrageously expensive, from today’s perspective something between old-fashioned and embarrassing. The navigation device takes forever, the route display is okay at most, live traffic information via the Internet did not exist and does not exist to this day. TMC? No, thank you – anyone who has been spoiled with modern technology in recent years will never want to go back. We don’t even need to talk about app connection, Spotify, podcasts, Apple Carplay or Android Auto or even just a simple DAB receiver.

So, from the large touchscreen with DAB, Carplay, Live Traffic, map updates via the Internet and everything a (nerd) heart desires, back to the mobile phone holder for the car. With a cigarette lighter charging cable, because otherwise the cell phone battery would not last three hours in navigation mode. And right next to it is the screen of the large sat nav, which at the beginning of the current millennium was ticked at just under 3000 euros on the manufacturer’s option list. That feels wrong. Just as it feels wrong to release the car for export or even for scrap because of this.

Plug and play retrofit solutions



The easiest way is plug & play. DAB+ receivers are available for retrofitting for less than 50 euros, which eke out an existence somewhere between the power supply via the cigarette lighter and the aux-in connection of the radio or even an integrated FM transmitter.

So after I threw the DAB receiver, the mobile phone holder, the Carplay monitor, the head-up display and various cables and adapters into the car, the technical equipment is up to date again. But then the car looks like a novice driver’s craft shop; all that’s missing is the subwoofer in the trunk and the loose wiring for the retrofit speakers in the interior… No, thanks. There has to be something better.

Vehicle-specific retrofits



There is also. Various Chinese manufacturers have specialized in offering retrofit solutions tailored to very specific vehicles. Depending on the car model, the retrofit solutions – for example in the case of BMW with the early generation of factory navigation systems – consist of a screen that replaces the existing screen in the car in the same place. The new screen integrates WiFi, Bluetooth and a Linux or Android operating system, including software support for Carplay and Android Auto, and is connected to the existing on-board electronics. The audio output is via the aux connection of the existing radio. With this, the volume buttons on the steering wheel continue to work and you don’t have to worry about the sound. In addition, other image and sound sources such as front and rear view cameras can be connected.

At BMW, various vehicle functions migrated to the “Navigation” at an early stage. For example, the settings for the ventilation and the auxiliary heating. How should the car behave when you press the button on the key fob? Should the turn signal flash once or three times when tapped? Of course, these functions and setting options should be retained – and that’s possible. A long press on the menu button in the car toggles the display on the screen; Depending on your needs, the monitor shows the old menu including the navigation system and all the factory settings – or a modern, contemporary interface including an app connection, live traffic navigation and so on.

The manufacturers of BMW retrofit solutions are taking this route. A colleague from the editorial department is looking for a comparable solution for his wife’s Peugeot. The functions are identical, but the technology is different: due to the principle, the retrofit solution for Peugeot also comes with a large, modern touchscreen; the complete car radio, including receiver and amplifier, is also installed in the unit here; it replaces the corresponding factory unit. In comparison to a double DIN radio, however, the screen in the interior is in the right place.

There are also ways in between. Another colleague has a newer used vehicle. His Mercedes already has a modern display, but there is a lack of modern navigation software and Carplay or Android Auto. There are also solutions for this in China: Small boxes that are clamped between the cable harnesses in the car and conjure up Carplay on the existing screen. As with the BMW solution, you can switch back and forth between what the display should show at any time.

cost and risk



Depending on the vehicle and the desired equipment of the retrofit solution, it starts at around 200 euros. It is important to ensure that you order exactly the right model – for example, there are three different versions for the BMW 1 Series alone, depending on what exactly was installed from the factory. The car and the retrofit kit must match each other so that the cables, plugs and transmission standards are coordinated.

Irrespective of this, the systems are also available in different configurations. With Linux or Android operating system, with Android versions between 8 and 12, with 2, 4, 6 or more CPU cores, with more or less RAM and storage.

What our research has revealed: Don’t buy the cheapest. It’s incredibly difficult to get a recommendation for exactly the right model for exactly the right car. With the Chinese trading platform Aliexpress, the number 1 source for such products, it is more or less like a lottery as to what exactly you get. Returns are often excluded or so expensive that they are out of the question.

Which is probably quite general: If you have the choice between different processors for your vehicle, you should choose models with Qualcomm Snapdragon instead of Mediatek or Noname chips. The reason for this: The software is better here. There are more developers who also take care of problem solving outside of the more or less existing manufacturer support. Because little is more annoying than an expensive retrofit solution that causes trouble – software hangs, disconnections, jerking during playback.

device selection



We asked various manufacturers for test devices and, to the best of our knowledge and belief, bought specific models that we will install and try out and plan corresponding test reports and an update of this article when we have gained concrete experience. We look forward to reports of experiences with such retrofit solutions to [email protected]

If you are hooked, you will find links to the products that we found during our research below. If you want to order something, you should google the product, your car model and the word “forum” beforehand. In many cases there are informative reports and installation instructions.

In this BMW forum, for example, there is support for being able to distinguish “good” head units from bad replicas. Although this is specifically about the 3 Series F30, the criteria also apply to the retrofit screens for other BMW models as well as for Audi and Mercedes, which are technically very similar.

Example BMW



For example, we have found the following models for the BMW 1 series. The head unit costs 420 euros on Aliexpress with shipping from China, a comparable model from Xtrons costs just under 100 euros more on eBay with shipping from Germany and a four-week right of return at 525 euros.

Matching products are also available for all other series. The technology always seems to be identical, only the housing and attachment are adapted to the respective car model. If you are looking for a suitable product, the best thing to do is type BMW Android Snapdragon into the search field and scroll down to the right vehicle.

Mercedes, Audi, VW, Opel, Peugeot & Co.



Since we don’t have any experience with retrofit solutions from other car manufacturers at the moment, we have linked the right search queries on Aliexpress, Amazon and eBay for the most important manufacturers here. Before buying, however, interested parties should definitely do a little research and look for testimonials for the respective car and retrofit model. The differences in quality are sometimes serious and it is often difficult to tell which product is the best.

Conclusion



If the products keep what the manufacturers promise, the retrofit solutions are ingenious. If you want to be on the safe side, however, you have to deal with the matter intensively beforehand – both when choosing the product and when choosing the retailer. Attention, be sure to pay attention to the small print: Returns are not always uncomplicated in the Amazon Marketplace or eBay dealers from China. In many cases there are retailers who ship the products from Germany or at least from the EU and accept returns if it doesn’t work or the bugs are too big. This costs an extra fee. But anyone who doesn’t want to do a lot of research and tinkering with the Android software of their infotainment system should pay for it. Because one thing has to be clear: You won’t get a perfectly functioning product without hooks and eyes here. But a modern retrofit solution at a highly interesting price.