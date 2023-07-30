Retroid Launches New Pocket 2S Retro Gaming Handheld: A Nostalgic Android Experience

China‘s Retroid Unveils New Retro Gaming Handheld, the Pocket 2S

China‘s popular Android handheld brand, Retroid, has recently announced the launch of its latest offering, the Pocket 2S retro gaming handheld. Priced from RMB 698 (approximately NT$3,100), this device is set to provide nostalgic gaming experiences for fans.

The Retroid Pocket 2S features a unique retro square rounded shell design, with a translucent version also available. It boasts a symmetrical Hall effect rocker and measures 155 x 80.6 x 28 mm, weighing only 200 grams. Its compact size makes it convenient for gaming on the go.

Running on the upgraded Android 11 system, the Pocket 2S is equipped with a Tiger T610 processor that is slightly more powerful than the Snapdragon 665. The device features a 2 x A75@1.8 GHz + 6 x A55@1.8 GHz CPU and a 614.4MHz Mali G52 GPU, delivering smooth gaming performance.

The handheld comes with a 3.5-inch touch screen that offers a resolution of 640 x 480 pixels and a classic 4:3 aspect ratio. It comes with a 4000mAh battery for extended gameplay, and customers can choose between a storage capacity of either 32GB or 128GB, along with 3GB or 4GB of memory.

One of the key highlights of the Retroid Pocket 2S is its ability to run various mobile games and Android applications. Users can enhance their gaming experience by downloading emulators.

Retroid has introduced three different versions of the Pocket 2S, catering to a variety of preferences and budgets. The 3GB + 32GB version is priced at RMB 698 (approximately NT$3,100), while the 4GB + 128GB version is available for RMB 858 (approximately NT$3,800). For those seeking a more premium experience, the 4GB + 128GB metal version is priced at RMB 998 (approximately NT$4,400).

This latest offering from Retroid aims to provide gamers with a nostalgic and enjoyable gaming experience. With its compact size, powerful processor, and affordability, the Pocket 2S is set to attract retro gaming enthusiasts both in China and beyond.

