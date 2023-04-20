Return delivery remuneration according to the reference market price for solar power in Switzerland

Last year I explained here in the technology blog exactly what the remuneration for PV electricity based on the reference market price is all about. A big hype surrounding the sale of solar power was sparked last autumn/winter and now, after the quarterly figures in Q1 2023, disillusionment has set in. What happened?

Which model am I actually in as a customer?

That depends on your local energy supplier. There are basically two variants:

Return suppliers in the supply area with a reference market model (CKW and BKW, for example) are permanently bound to this system. The reference market price is paid quarterly

Returners outside of these areas with a fixed fee per year.

Thanks to the offer from CKW and other customers, the latter have the option of switching to the reference market model, but this is associated with a service discount.

Development of the reference market price

I have shown the development of the market price since the beginning of 2018. I also updated the chart in the original article and you can clearly see the outlier from Q3 / 2022, where there was almost a gold rush mood. In the overall course, however, one thing above all becomes clear, the reference market price only became an interesting model from the end of 2021, while in the previous quarters the price never rose above 10 cents/kWh.

Stock market prices are volatile…

As already mentioned, when you switched to the reference market model, you actually traded your PV surplus on the stock exchange, to put it simply. Not at daily prices, but according to quarterly prices, which are subsequently published by the SFOE. That’s why you have to be able to live with the market and its price fluctuations, as the graphic above shows, these differences can easily amount to a factor of 10.

How is the SFOE reference market price calculated?

As mentioned, this is determined on a quarterly basis and is available on the SFOE website. “According to the SFOE, the reference market price corresponds to the average of the prices that are set on the electricity exchange (Swissix) in a quarter for the following day (day-ahead), weighted according to the actual quarter-hourly feed-in of the load profile-measured systems. The feed-in tariffs for energy from other technologies are agreed individually.”

Marketing your PV system yourself…?

What is the trend?

Of course, one can only make assumptions here. However, it can be assumed that Q2 and Q3 in 2023 will continue to be comparatively low between 10 and 15 Rp./kWh. Of course, external influences also have a strong impact here, as the situation in Ukraine develops.

Conclusion

The same applies as before: If you already have a smart meter, you have the option of marketing your solar power yourself via the providers mentioned here. But then you are on the market and should be able to deal with market fluctuations, screaming for the market when prices are high and staying in the basic package of the VNB when prices are low is not possible… as the saying goes: “Chasch nöd s’Foifi und s Weggli ha”