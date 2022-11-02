You should know the drill by now: A new month means Microsoft shows what Game Pass subscribers can expect in the first two weeks. November 2022 will be no exception, and after an absolutely magnificent October (which includes Death Loop, Grounding, Defiance, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and of course Persona 5 Royal), it seems we’ll be spoiled again .

Beyond that, we can look forward to the new Monkey Island adventure, which was previously the exclusive console of the latest Football Manager Switch, and the seemingly quirky Pentiment.

View the full list below:

• Legend of Tianding (cloud, console, PC)

• The Walking Dead – New Frontier – Full Season (PC)

• The Walking Dead: Michonne – Full Season (PC)

• Ghost Song (cloud, console and PC) – November 3rd

• Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 8

• Return to Monkey Island (cloud, console and PC) – November 8

• Vampire Survivor (Console) – November 10

• Provisioning (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 15

• Somerville (console and PC) – November 15

Day

As usual, there are also some games leaving the subscription service. While it includes some fun games, we doubt it’s going to be a major hit for anyone. Make sure to play them before they’re removed, and Game Pass subscribers can also get up to 20% off if you wish to keep any games.

leave 8th November

• Football Manager 2022 (PC)

• Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (cloud, console and PC)

leave November 15th

• The Art of Rallying (Cloud, Console and PC)

• Fae Tactics (cloud, console and PC)

• Next Space Rebel (cloud, console and PC)

• One step to Eden (cloud, console and PC)

• Supraland (cloud, console and PC)