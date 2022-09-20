Devolver Digital’s Return to Monkey Island is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch

Inherit the traditional, new flavor!Set sail to become the strongest pirate to rule the archipelago

Monkey Island’s tangled history dates back more than three decades to a series of works by Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman. “Return to Monkey Island” will follow the story of 1991’s “Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge”, leading the new Pirates of the Caribbean to follow the protagonist Guybrush Threepwood to continue digging about The various mysteries and conspiracies of Monkey Island.

Game Features

Bringing classic point-and-click gameplay to the modern day, the controls of the classic adventure game have been cleverly evolved to allow intrepid pirates to solve puzzles and explore the island through a variety of interactions, dialogues, items and props to carry.

Chaos Island is actually occasionally friendly, it’s going through some regime changes, and while the place is familiar, people may need more familiarity — the bosses here are squeezing old friends and new faces. Venture into uncharted territories, including the veritable “Terror Island” or the creepy “Fortress Outpost” of Baimuda Island to make allies or build enemies.

This work is still in the helm of series producers Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman, and invited visual designer Rex Crowle, who has experience in award-winning works such as “Knights and Bikes” and “Tearaway”, together with the original creative team. The dubbing insists on reproducing the original sound, turning the classics into a new flavor.