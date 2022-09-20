Home Technology Return to Monkey Island is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch
Technology

Return to Monkey Island is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch

by admin
Return to Monkey Island is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch

Devolver Digital’s Return to Monkey Island is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch

Inherit the traditional, new flavor!Set sail to become the strongest pirate to rule the archipelago

The classic “Monkey Island Little Heroes” series will no longer exist only in memories! Developed and produced by the world-renowned independent game publisher Devolver Digital, together with Terrible Toybox and the Lucasfilm Games team, “Return to Monkey Island” officially set sail today. Dreamy pirate crews can head back to Monkey Island on Steam and the Nintendo eShop, priced at NT$488.
Monkey Island’s tangled history dates back more than three decades to a series of works by Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman. “Return to Monkey Island” will follow the story of 1991’s “Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge”, leading the new Pirates of the Caribbean to follow the protagonist Guybrush Threepwood to continue digging about The various mysteries and conspiracies of Monkey Island.

Game Features

Bringing classic point-and-click gameplay to the modern day, the controls of the classic adventure game have been cleverly evolved to allow intrepid pirates to solve puzzles and explore the island through a variety of interactions, dialogues, items and props to carry.

Chaos Island is actually occasionally friendly, it’s going through some regime changes, and while the place is familiar, people may need more familiarity — the bosses here are squeezing old friends and new faces. Venture into uncharted territories, including the veritable “Terror Island” or the creepy “Fortress Outpost” of Baimuda Island to make allies or build enemies.

See also  Splatoon 3 sweeps its first weekend, selling nearly 3.5 million copies

This work is still in the helm of series producers Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman, and invited visual designer Rex Crowle, who has experience in award-winning works such as “Knights and Bikes” and “Tearaway”, together with the original creative team. The dubbing insists on reproducing the original sound, turning the classics into a new flavor.

“Return to Monkey Island” has officially launched on the PC and Nintendo Switch platforms, priced at NT$488. Interested old friends or new players can go to the game’s official website to prepare for more unknown secrets in Monkey Island, or follow Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) and development team Lucasfilm Games (@jointheforce)、Terrible Toybox (@thimbleweedpark) twitter to get the latest and most instant game news.

Further reading:

You may also like

“Renewal of the Dragon among Humans! “Extreme” real...

Here are the 8 finalist startups of the...

Earth neighbors can also observe, Webb telescope sent...

Felix Ohswald: “I want to design the school...

“Diablo 4” late game closed test is about...

Emoji Trend Report: this is how the veneers...

Awaited! Diablo IV’s late-game beta closed beta is...

“Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile” new mobile game...

Emoji Trend Report: this is how the veneers...

“The Sims 4” will become a free game...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy