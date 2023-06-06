Returning to Jumanji this November: The jungles of Wild Adventures – Jumanji: Wild Adventures

Outright Games is working with Sony Pictures on a new Jumanji video game. The action-adventure game from developer Cradle Games will ask players to become Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, or Professor Shelly Oberon to find and recover the stolen The Jewel of Jumanji.

Taking players to a variety of unique locations, including forgotten villages, vast jungles, icy mountains, foul swamps, and more, the game is said to be the follow-up to Outright’s Jumanji: The Video Game.

In addition to being able to play as characters from the latest Jumanji movies, we’re told the game will feature unlockable powers and abilities that players can use to customize their gameplay. There’s also the promise of deadly encounters and special item unlocks.

Otherwise, Jumanji: Wild Adventures will be a game that can be played alone or with up to four friends in local co-op, and will be out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and debut on the Switch.