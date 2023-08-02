revealed the reason for the problems of August 1st

Yesterday we spoke on these pages about the problems with Intesa Sanpaolo, which during the day affected many of the main financial institutions in our country: Bper, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Fineco, Intesa and Fideuram. More details emerged in the evening.

Apparently there was a guy behind the problems Hack attack carried out by the pro-Russian cybercriminals of Noname057(16) who attacked the 16 websites. The announcement came directly from the Cyber ​​Agency, which however minimized the impact: the attack led to little concrete damage. Just the same Agency has made it known that it is monitoring “with the utmost attention” the situation and operation of institutional websites and not just banks “also in relation to recent events which have resulted in a brief unavailability of some of them”. The CSIRT has identified “the reactivation of Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack campaigns by pro-Russian hacktivist groups against national institutional subjects”.

Noname in fact, as done previously, has completed a DDoS attack, sending a huge amount of requests to websites that go down as a result. The claim also came from the same group on dedicated Telegram channels, where they said the attack came in response to “Russophobic Italian authorities”, and the meeting between Giorgia Meloni and Joe Biden is mentioned where the war in Ukraine and support for Zelensky were also discussed.

From the information it does not appear that the attacks “have affected the integrity and confidentiality of the information and systems concerned”.