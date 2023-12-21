reveals how his band made $2 million from Apple security flaw

Aaron Johnson Admits to Making $2 Million from Stolen iPhones and Apple Software Vulnerability

Aaron Johnson, 26, admitted to making nearly $2 million from the sale of stolen iPhones due to a vulnerability in Apple software. Johnson, who is currently confined to a high-security prison, revealed that he made up to $20,000 on a good weekend from the sale of stolen iPhones. Additionally, he stole money from his victims’ banking applications.

Johnson disclosed that he operated in Minneapolis for at least a year during 2021 and 2022, where he would pose as a drug dealer or a famous rapper in bars to gain access to his victims’ phones. He would then steal their passwords by posing as a lost phone owner and would remember their passcodes or sometimes recorded them typing it, allowing him to lock his victims out of their Apple accounts and looting thousands of dollars.

Johnson was able to steal $300,000 in total from unsuspecting victims, but he believes the actual sum reached $2 million. He pleaded guilty to extortion and was sentenced to 94 months in prison.

Apple has responded to these vulnerabilities with a new system called “Stolen Device Protection” that creates a second layer of security and makes it more difficult to use the passcode when the phone is not in a usual location. However, experts recommend additional security measures, such as a separate access code for money management apps and deleting personal information from notes and photos.

As for Johnson, he shared his advice from jail, warning others to “look around you and don’t give your password to anyone.” Despite his shocking criminal behavior, Johnson joked that Apple should hire him to fix his security problems.

The anti-theft protection system launched by Apple has helped to thwart most of Johnson’s tricks, but experts advise users to take additional measures to protect their personal information, learn from Johnson’s mistakes, and not give out their passwords to anyone.

Share this: Facebook

X

