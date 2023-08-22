revenue of $12.9 billion and continued investment in AI

Lenovo Groupa global technology giant with a market capitalization of $62 billion, ranked 217 in the Fortune Global 500, with 77,000 employees worldwide and millions of customers in 180 markets, reported i financial results for the first quarter 2023/24. Despite the challenges, the Group has registered a revenue of $12.9 billion it’s a net income of $191 million based on Non-Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (HKFRS).

Non-PC businesses contributed 41% of revenues, driven by robust growth in the services-led business. Lenovo remains optimistic about business recovery in the coming quarters, focusing on innovation and transformation. The strong performance of SSG, ISG and IDG demonstrates Lenovo’s resilience and strategic positioning in the rapidly changing technology landscape.

To strengthen his abilities artificial intelligenceLenovo commits an additional billion dollars in three years. The investment targets AI devices, optimized information infrastructure and integrated AI-generated content for smart solutions in vertical industries.

Sustainable growth through AI and device diversification

In the Solutions and Services Group (SSG), strong growth and profitability were evident, with $1.7 billion in first-quarter revenue, up 18% year over year. The support services business has been secured as the primary revenue driver, while managed services and projects and solutions are gaining momentum, accounting for more than half of SSG’s revenue. SSG continues to build a strong business pipeline for Digital Workplace Solutions and embraces the as-a-service trendon the digital workplace, sustainability services and hybrid cloud.

Despite an 8% decline in annual revenue (US$1.9 billion), the Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) achieved ahuge growth in terms of software, services and HPC (High-Performance Computing), and especially storage which achieved triple-digit year-over-year growth, making Lenovo the fourth largest vendor in the world. It continues to excel in AI, with industry research ranking the company third in the world for AI hardware infrastructure. Lenovo will continue to invest in the development of infrastructure ready and optimized for AIsuch as AI Edge, AI Hybrid Cloud, and servers and storage that support AI-centric workloads.

Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) revenue decreased year-over-year to US$10.3 billion (down 28% year-over-year) due to market challenges, but Lenovo maintained its leadership in the global PC market (23.2%). The smartphone segment achieved a 10-year activation record in the first quarter. Furthermore, the great growth potential in intelligent collaboration and smart homes has become apparent. IDG’s strategy includes expanding its diversified portfolio of smart devices, including building the next generation of AI devices.

Lenovo CEO cautiously optimistic about business recovery

Lenovo’s holistic approach to AI spans industries: ISG has a broad portfolio of AI solutions and ranks #3 globally in AI hardware infrastructure; SSG Leverages AI for Predictive Support, Generative AI Agents in Desk Services, and Augmented Vertical Solutions; and IDG integrates AI throughout the device lifecycle, from extracting user information to use in product design and analysis; pre-production screening for code vulnerabilities; to manufacturing, including parts planning, quality controls, and optimization. Operationally, Lenovo uses AI in intelligent manufacturing, supply chain, customer service and more internally to drive efficiency, forecasting and decision making.

“Last quarter the global scenario presented some challenges – observes the President and CEO of Lenovo, Yuanqing Yang – and the business related to hardware continued its phase of adjustment, but we continued to implement our strategy. Revenue from the group’s non-PC business further increased year-on-year, demonstrating the effectiveness of our diversified growth drivers, I remain cautiously optimistic about the recovery of our business in the coming quarters. As we continue to drive innovation and intelligent transformation, I am confident in the long-term of profitability and sustainable growth into the future.”