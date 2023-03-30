DXO PureRAW 2 changed my photography, I really can’t put it any other way. Thanks to PureRAW 2, my concern about taking photos with high ISO values ​​has almost completely disappeared.

So of course I was extremely excited when PureRAW 3 was announced. This should represent an improvement and remove noise and other image errors even better.

In short, I bought PureRAW 3. Is this really an improvement?

Let’s find out in the test!

What can DXO PureRAW 3 do?

DXO PureRAW 3 is not an image editor! Roughly speaking, you simply select your images, PureRAW processes them and then you edit them further in your usual program.

In itself, PureRAW is a very simple program.

You only have one window in which you “Paste” your RAW images. Now you choose “Develop Now” and we are almost done.

In contrast to DXO PureRAW 2, DXO PureRAW 3 offers a little more setting options:

RAW processing capability (High Quality, Prime, DeepPRIME, DeepPRIME XD)

lens sharpness

vignetting

Chromatic aberration

lens distortion

output format

output folder

First you have the choice between four RAW processing algorithms.

High quality

Prime

DeepPRIME

DeepPRIME XD

DeepPRIME is the algorithm of PureRAW 2, DeepPRIME XD is the new algorithm. So you can still use the “old” algorithm from PureRAW 2.

The algorithm is primarily responsible for noise reduction. You can switch on other image enhancers such as sharpness, vignetting, chromatic aberration, etc. if you wish.

By default, DXO PureRAW 3 exports the images in DNG format, which is supported by Windows, Photoshop, Lightroom, etc.

Similar to RAW, DNG is an “uncompressed” format, so you can fully edit images.

Cameras and lenses must be supported

DXO tests almost all cameras and lenses currently on the market and adapts the algorithm accordingly to the characteristics.

So if you choose resharpening or correction of lens distortions, this is done specifically for your lenses.

How well does DXO PureRAW 3 work?

The core function of DXO PureRAW 3 is noise removal. When we talk about image noise, we think of “high ISO” values.

However, there is some noise even at ISO 100, which PureRAW 3 removes excellently! This simply makes images look a lot cleaner, especially if you raise shadows etc. in further processing.

Info: 3 = PureRAW 3, Lightroom = direct import into Lightroom without further settings

I think you can already see what I mean here. PureRAW just makes the image “cleaner” but doesn’t blur it.

This is a very important point! Almost all image editing programs come with noise reduction. However, this usually only draws the image “softly” in order to merge the noise with other pixels.

PureRAW does not do this! PureRAW preserves 100% of the details and sometimes even works them out further! In contrast to Topaz Photo AI, however, no “artificial” details are inserted here.

As a result, PureRAW results are fairly consistent. You don’t have to worry about image artifacts or anything like that. PureRAW doesn’t do anything “wild” with your images like Topaz Photo AI, where results vary from outstanding to terrible.

PureRAW 3 simply improves the basic structure of your images.

Of course, this is more evident at higher ISO values. This is where PureRAW 3 can work wonders!

Again, PureRAW 3 reduces noise extremely! Details are preserved very well, in contrast to the noise reduction of Lightroom and Co. PureRAW 3 simply improves the recordings here.

I think my sample images speak for themselves.

PureRAW 3 vs. PureRAW 2

Let’s compare PureRAW 3 and PureRAW 2 or the DeepPRIME XD algorithms used against DeepPRIME.

Officially, DeepPRIME is said to improve noise by 2 levels and DeepPRIME XD by 2.5 levels.

In practice it is not that easy. Yes, DeepPRIME XD or PureRAW 3 reduces noise more than PureRAW 2.

However, I sometimes like the noise behavior of PureRAW 2/DeepPRIME a little better. This is how PureRAW 3 seems to mask the image. In the bokeh, the noise is softened much more than in the area of ​​in-focus details.

The bottom line is that we have a stronger noise reduction, but this is a bit more uneven. Does this bother you? Rather less, but I like the “more natural” noise a little better with PureRAW 2/DeepPRIME.

I feel like DXO tried again to get everything out of the same algorithm with PureRAW 3.

Take a look at my comparison pictures and judge for yourself.

But it’s nice that with PureRAW 3 you have better settings for lens sharpness, vignetting, chromatic aberration and lens distortion.

With PureRAW 2 you can only turn this on/off altogether or chromatic aberrations have not been removed at all.

Performance

Processing the images takes time! Even with my quite capable PC, processing large amounts of images sometimes takes hours.

Basically, PureRAW uses the GPU (graphics card) to process the images. More capable graphics card = faster.

But if you have larger pictures (higher resolution) etc. then it can take longer again. But how long does it take to process the recordings?

AMD Ryzen 7950X 16 Core

64GB RAM

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

For this test, I processed 24 images from a Sony A1 (50 megapixels) using both PureRAW 2 and PureRAW 3.

PureRAW 3 – 7:03 – 17.6 seconds per frame

PureRAW 2 – 5:38 – 14.1 seconds per frame

So PureRAW 3 takes a bit more time than PureRAW 2.

Conclusion

I continue to highly recommend DXO PureRAW 3! However, unlike Topaz Photo AI, which can also deliver great results, I run DXO PureRAW over all my images, regardless of whether they are high or low ISO.

DXO PureRAW 3 simply offers a constant improvement of the recordings and “smoothes” them in a nice way without swallowing up details like Lightroom’s noise reduction does.

This is also the big difference between PureRAW and Adobe and Co. They can also reduce noise, but they destroy details and images just become muddy.

I prefer some noise over a muddy picture anytime!

Does the jump from DXO PureRAW 2 to PureRAW 3 make sense? From the point of view of image quality, rather less.

The new DeepPrime XD algorithm is not the big leap. The normal DeepPrime is great! With XD, DXO seems to have tried to squeeze everything out of the old algorithm.

This is how DeepPrime significantly reduced the noise! But in extremely high ISO images (6400+ ), there was still minimal noise even after processing. DeepPrime XD now tries to smooth the image even further, which can sometimes look a bit “muddy”.

Some details are worked out better, but the bokeh in particular tends to look too smooth and “compressed”, especially at extremely high ISO.

As you can see, I’m not entirely convinced of the new algorithm, but that’s a matter of taste. In some pictures, I prefer minimal noise to unnatural smoothness. And I sometimes find DeepPrime a bit more natural than DeepPrime XD, but that’s criticism on a super high level!

But DXO PureRAW 3 allows you to use both algorithms! Also, DXO PureRAW 3 offers finer adjustment over other image enhancers such as correction of vignetting, chromatic aberrations, lens distortion.

If you don’t have DXO PureRAW yet, buy DXO PureRAW 3! It’s a great program and will enhance your pictures! If you have DXO PureRAW 2, then I think you can save yourself an upgrade.

DXO PureRAW vs Topaz Photo AI

PureRAW and Topaz Photo AI are very different programs, even if they do similar things at first glance.

Topaz Photo AI is better when you have a bad picture that is incredibly noisy, blurry or low resolution. This is where Topaz Photo AI can help to save it.

DXO PureRAW, on the other hand, turns a good photo into a better photo. It improves your images, but doesn’t save them directly. So I just use DXO PureRAW on all my images, no matter what ISO etc. Before I import the images into Lightroom, they are chased through PureRAW and I don’t have to worry about the images being “degraded”, this is what happens with PureRAW not.

Topaz Photo AI, on the other hand, is a bit more double-edged, it can work wonders but can also make images appear “weird” or artificial. Topaz Photo AI is a bit more situational than PureRAW. PureRAW always goes on all images with no downsides.