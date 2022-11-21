I ordered the Macbook Air M2 on Apple’s official website on the first day it went on sale in Taiwan to replace my 2019 Macbook Pro 16-inch. The processor of the new work machine is upgraded to Apple Silicon, but the screen is reduced to 13 inches.

After three months of actual use as a mainstream work machine, the lighter weight really makes me more willing to take the computer with me when I go out, even when I am writing a manuscript, it is the moment when I travel around the island, which is really very convenient. But after the screen was reduced to 13 inches, I felt that it was really not enough. Just two browsers side by side felt that the desktop was not enough at all, so even if I took a laptop to go out, I didn’t want to do work that required multi-window collaboration.

Below I will share my experience based on the usability, appearance design, performance and battery life of the Macbook Air M2, and the unique functions of the Apple operating system:

The battery life of Macbook Air M2 is so good that it truly realizes the freedom to work at any time

Because of the Apple Silicon processor, the MBA M2 can be used at any time and the battery life is very sufficient. Here I did not run the software and test the battery life. I will share with you the actual use experience:

The battery life part is really great. In the days when I was diagnosed and quarantined a while ago, I held my MBA and watched the whole season of “Life of a Witty Doctor” all day without running out of battery, which is very powerful. I recently went to Hualien and saw the news of the landslide in the Suao service area, so I had to turn on the laptop in the service area. It took 2 hours to connect to the 4G network of the iPhone hotspot, but the power consumption was less than 15%.

Since I don’t need to run high-performance games or editing work, the performance of the MBA M2 is really sufficient, and there have been few stutters since I used it for several months. I still chose 16GB for the memory part, and the activity monitor will use more than 8GB at every turn. It is still recommended to buy 16GB for this part, especially for users who like to open a dozen or twenty tabbed browsers.

▲In the process of e-mailing on the car, as long as the USB-C power supply on the car is used, it is enough.

▲The weight and size are very good, which makes me more willing to take my laptop out. I used to have a Macbook 16″, so I was very reluctant to take it out.

Macbook Air M2 is easy to use and I look forward to the 15-inch version

Because the last Macbook was the 16-inch version of the 2019 Macbook Pro, the most uncomfortable thing when using the MBA M2 is that the 13-inch screen is too small. One window is not enough. Therefore, when working at home, you must add a screen. Remember that USB-C can only output one screen. This is also a major disadvantage of the M2 processor. It is recommended that this screen be 27 inches or above 4K (32 inches is better), and it is best to have a Thounderboult Interface, such as the LG 27UL850-W I am using now (see the mental journey of choosing a screen at that time).

The keyboard is totally easy to type, and I think that’s as important as battery life. The 16-inch version of the 2019 Macbook Pro is already a modified scissor keyboard, but the MBA M2 has a better keyboard experience. In addition, removing the Touch Bar screen is really a big bonus. It is recommended that you do not buy a Macbook with a Touch Bar version. It’s too easy to make a mistake while typing.

If the key to choosing Macbook Pro 14-inch and MBA M2 is not the better performance and screen, but the lack of two USB-C ports on the right side of the MBA M2 body. This will make it inconvenient to plug in sometimes. For example, I am used to connecting the laptop to the right side of the screen, but it is difficult to connect it to the left side. Fortunately, there is an additional Mag Safe magnetic charging head on the charging interface this time, so that the USB-C interface will not be occupied when charging the laptop. It’s nice to have an extra Magsafe power connector, to make room for USB-C.

▲Macbook Air M2 is fully capable of outputting 27-inch 4K screens. It would be better if it could output 2 screens.

▲The touch of the keyboard is really good, the keyboard is really one of the souls of the laptop.

▲Macbook Air M2 lacks 2 USB-C ports on the right side of the fuselage, leaving only one headphone port, which will be inconvenient to use.

Macbook Air M2 looks good, but the body sticks to fingerprints and has a hand scratcher

I have used the first generation of Macbook Air, Macbook Air 11-inch and 13-inch, which were rounded out of brown paper bags. When I got this brand-new MBA M2, I felt that it had a square shape and no bevel design. At first glance, I felt that it didn’t have the ultra-thin feeling of the previous MBA, but this square shape and midnight color really appealed to me. mouth, and the texture of the fuselage is super good. For me, this is the best-looking Macbook laptop.

However, the Macbook Air M2 body is very sticky to fingerprints, and it is easy to see fingerprints after a day of use. It is recommended to be equipped with a cleaning cloth. For those who can’t stand this part but still want to buy MBA M2, it is recommended to use it as a machine. Body envelope.

There is a problem with the Macbook Air M2 on the fuselage. The opening and closing under the touchpad will feel a little scratchy, and it will be a little uncomfortable if the wrist is a little behind when typing. Although this does not affect the overall use, but Apple products are like this, there are always a few problems that can’t be wrong but will definitely go wrong.

As for the notch part of the screen, it is completely useless and will not affect the use, nor will it be visually obstructive. When the new generation of Macbook’s notch design appeared, netizens ridiculed that they transplanted the iPhone’s design flaws to the laptop. In fact, the notch on the laptop is really not obtrusive at all.

▲MBA M2 Founder looks really nice and I like it

▲The part that sticks to fingerprints is a bit annoying. Friends with obsessive-compulsive disorder should not be able to stand it if they don’t wipe it frequently.

▲The opening and closing under the touchpad will feel a little scratchy.

▲The bangs on the screen are not obtrusive, especially in dark mode.

Apple Ecosystem Exclusive Features: A Little More Convenience

Finally, I would like to share some unique functions of Apple laptops. For example, you can share Wi-Fi passwords between Macbook and iPhone without having to re-enter them. If you have an iPhone and iPad, it will be more convenient to use:

▲The iPhone can directly project the screen to the Macbook through the Airplay protocol. This function is really convenient. Sometimes I broadcast online videos in class but I am too lazy to enter the account password on the browser. This is done. However, this function cannot be used by Netflix, so please pay attention.

▲TouchID login is really very convenient, especially when there are endless account passwords to log in on the webpage, but this is an old function.

▲ It is also great to be able to download a large number of iOS apps. For example, if you are used to watching PTT content with JPTT App, just install it directly.

▲It can be directly connected to an iPad as an extended screen, or a set of keyboards can directly control two devices, which is very convenient.

When the Macbook Air M2 was launched, the lowest-end version already cost NT$37,900. My minimum processor, 16GB memory and 512SSD cost NT$52,900, which is definitely not an economical laptop price.

It can be seen that Apple’s goal is not to sell this laptop as a cheap product. In fact, in my experience of using Macbook, each laptop can last for 4-6 years. In fact, it is quite durable, and its performance is absolutely sufficient.

It is rumored that a 15-inch version of the Macbook Air will be launched next year. If it is launched and the weight can be suppressed, it will be the most perfect Apple notebook computer. But Apple will always let you have some regrets in one product, and then make up for it in another level of product, so if it is really launched, there will definitely be a certain price difference with the Macbook M2, which will make you pay more.