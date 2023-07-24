Review: JBL BAR 1000 Sound Bar – An Ultimate Home Theater Experience

Introducing the JBL BAR 1000: The Ultimate Sound Bar for Your Home Theater

With the hectic pace of work these days, many of us haven’t been able to visit the cinema in quite some time. And while upgrading to a super-large-screen TV is a great alternative, without a sound bar, the cinema-like audio experience can be hard to replicate. Well, not anymore.

After much consideration, we stumbled upon the JBL BAR 1000 sound bar, and it’s safe to say that we have finally found our match. As we were looking for a long-term investment, we opted for a high-end sound bar to meet our needs.

The package comes with the essentials – a sound bar, two surround speakers, and a subwoofer. Additionally, there’s a remote control, power cord, protective cover, and a mounting bracket. But what stands out the most is the subwoofer.

What we love about this sound bar is its versatility. It can be placed either on the wall or on a tabletop. In our case, we chose the desktop placement option to enhance the aesthetics of our TV cabinet.

The sound bar itself is remarkably slim, with a thickness of just 56mm. This ensures that it won’t obstruct the TV screen when placed underneath it. The front portion is covered with a sleek metal mesh, while the top features a frosted raised area.

On top of the device, you’ll find three physical buttons – volume down, volume up, and signal source switching – accompanied by an indicator light. There’s also a dot-matrix display on the side that provides information on the connection mode, volume, and sound calibration. The only downside is that the display is in English only, which can be a bit inconvenient for some users.

The back of the sound bar houses various ports, including a power port, USB port, network port, three HDMI IN ports, an HDMI OUT port, and an OPTICAL port. Thanks to the HDMI compatibility, users can enjoy 4K video and DOLBY ATMOS surround sound, delivering an incredibly realistic experience.

One standout feature of the JBL BAR 1000 is the two movable speakers. These speakers can be placed anywhere in your home to achieve true surround sound. With built-in batteries and automatic pairing, setting them up is a breeze – just make sure they’re near a Type-C power interface.

Impressively, the JBL BAR 1000 utilizes MultiBeam technology and two drivers to create a 7.1.4 surround sound channel. This means you can enjoy sound from all directions, immersing yourself fully in the music or movie experience.

The subwoofer, which also boasts wireless connectivity, automatically pairs with the sound bar without the need for separate connection. To ensure a stable connection, it’s recommended to keep the subwoofer closer to your TV or sound bar. With its 10-inch size and 300W power output, the subwoofer delivers an impressive sound experience, comparable to that of a professional KTV setup.

Alongside the sound bar, a remote control is included for easy volume adjustments. The slender design of the remote control doesn’t take up much space and features practical but straightforward button functions.

For added convenience, JBL BAR 1000 also offers a mobile app for controlling the speaker. This app allows users to tweak the sound field environment, creating a theater-like effect right at home.

In terms of sound channels, the 7.1.4 setup might be unfamiliar to some. However, this configuration is commonly found in high-quality home theater systems. With 14 sounding units covering front, rear, left, right, sky, and center channels, as well as a tweeter, the JBL BAR 1000 outputs a total of 880W, surpassing most high-end audio systems in the market. Overall, its surround effect and sound quality are exceptional, delivering the ultimate home theater experience.

After a week of using the JBL BAR 1000, we have a few key takeaways. First and foremost, this sound bar is undoubtedly suited for a home theater setup. Its standout feature is the immersive surround sound experience provided by the 7.1.4 channels. The wireless connectivity and movable surround speakers make achieving 3D surround sound effortless. However, it’s worth noting that the price tag of around $1,500 may deter some users. Nevertheless, if you’re looking to build a home theater without the hassle, the JBL BAR 1000 sound bar is an excellent choice.

Now, it’s time to sit back, relax, and truly experience the power of sound. No need to head to the cinema when you can have it all in the comfort of your own home.

