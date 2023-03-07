Good light is extremely important in photography/videography. Usually more light = better. Regular LED bulbs might sound like an easy solution here, but they aren’t as bright as you might think.

So an LED headlight or ring light is needed. There are tons of options here for semi-professional use. One of the most popular manufacturers here is Neewer with its various lamps and lights.

I have now decided three times for the Neewer 660 PRO, an upper middle class RGB LED spotlight.

For a Neewer 660 PRO you pay around €160, for which you get a 50W LED spotlight, which produces a decent amount of light.

But how good is the Neewer 660 PRO video light? Let’s find out in the test!

The Neewer 660 PRO video light in the test

In itself, the Neewer 660 PRO is a very classic video light, at least as far as the design is concerned.

So it’s just a flat panel with LEDs on the front and the control units on the back. In addition, the lamp has “flaps” on the side, as well as on the top and bottom. These allow you to narrow the light angle a bit, which is nice when you’re standing next to the lights.

Depending on the composition of the set, the lamps are supplied with or without a tripod. These rely on a 5/8 inch connection. For example, I don’t use the tripod, but a ceiling mount for video lights (affiliate link to Amazon).

The lamps simply have a bracket around them, which can then be screwed onto these 5/8 inch bolts.

A good tripod

Depending on the composition of the set, you will receive the Neewer 660 PRO with a corresponding tripod.

This tripod is very good! It is stable and looks wonderfully valuable, but is also quite large.

You can adjust this between approx. 70 cm and 190 cm.

Power supply, pleasingly flexible

You have several power supply options with the Neewer 660 PRO. So you can either use a power supply unit or a battery.

Power adapter: 12-15V (50W+)

Battery: NP-F550 or NP-F970

The scope of delivery of the Neewer 660 PRO includes a 15V / 4.8A power supply unit (72W). Alternatively, you can also use up to two NP-F550 or NP-F970 batteries! A rechargeable battery is also sufficient for the power supply.

The NP-F550 / NP-F970 batteries originally come from Sony, but are now used by many 3rd providers. I’m not even sure if Sony still makes these batteries themselves.

But you can find tons of alternative and halfway cheaper batteries on Amazon/eBay.

Brightness / power consumption, not quite as promised

Subjectively, of course, the Neewer 660 PRO video light has an impressive brightness! As the name suggests, we have 660 LEDs in the lame, 170 white, 170 warm white and 320 RGB LEDs.

Included advertises Neewer with a power of 50W! 50W LED “Power” is not little, quite the opposite. This is over 5x what a regular “LED Bulb” has.

However, in practice I can not quite confirm the 50W. Depending on the light color, we are sometimes well below the 50W.

With an extremely warm and extremely cold light, we only get just under 30W! And even in the best case with a “neutral” light (approx. 4600K) we get a maximum of 42.45W.

This is of course not a little, but the Neewer 660 PRO falls a little short of the promises.

CRI value as promised? (Yes)

For lamps that are aimed at photo/videographers, the CRI value is not entirely unimportant. The CRI value describes how good the color spectrum of the lamp is or how well these colors are reproduced.

Colors look different or dull under a lamp with a bad CRI value. This was a problem, especially with early LED lamps.

As a rule, everything with a CRI value over 80 is considered usable and everything over 90 is considered good.

Neewer promises a CRI value of 97+ for the 660 PRO, which would be fantastic!

And yes, this promise is completely kept! According to my measuring device, the CRI value is between 98.2 and 100! (from approx. 98.5 this always rounds up to 100). It doesn’t get any better than that, there’s no other way to say it.

Light color and RGB

You can set the light color very freely on the Neewer 660 PRO. First of all, in the white light spectrum you can choose between 3200K and 5600K, i.e. very cold and very warm, in increments of 100. The set color temperature is also displayed on the back of the lamp.

The color temperature displayed there matches my readings very well!

You can also use the app to freely select colors from the RGB spectrum. The quality of these is beyond any doubt and the brightness is also impressive!

The RGB feature works well!

Die App

Bluetooth is integrated in the Neewer 660 PRO! You can control the lamps 100% via the Neewer smartphone app.

This not only allows you to set the light color, but also to group several lamps and control them together.

The Neewer App doesn’t have the best reviews in the App Store, but it works fine for me.

Conclusion

In general, I am very satisfied with the Neewer 660 PRO. In the meantime I have also bought three pieces, which I use for the lighting in my office.

It’s a shame the bulbs don’t quite offer the advertised 50W output (more like 30-42W), but other than that these are great! The light quality is impeccable! We have a CRI value of 98-100 here, which is world class. The general light impression is also very positive.

The controls are simple, the possibility of optional battery operation is great and the app support, including the formation of groups, is practical.

The price of sometimes +- 150€ per lamp is a bit high, but so far I can’t complain about them!

Neewer 660 PRO RGB LED video light with APP control, 50W… Very high quality of light with a fantastic CRI value

Good brightness…….

Wide range of light colors

RGB

App support, including group formation

Power supply via mains adapter or universal battery

Price okay (about 150€), but on the border

…… but we don’t quite get to 50W