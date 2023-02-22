PS Studio has recently moved the original PlayStation exclusive works to the PC platform again. It is Returnal, one of the few AAA-level works exclusive to the PlayStation 5 platform; The PC version was launched on the 14th, and this time we will also conduct an experience and a simple evaluation of the Returnal PC version.

As a rare PlayStation 5 exclusive game content, Returnal is not simply a matter of hardware performance. After all, there are currently many cross-PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games that can still provide a considerable level of game image quality on PlayStation 4. PC platform The hardware requirements may reveal the key to the game’s difficulty running on PlayStation 4: the minimum system memory requirement of up to 32GB RAM is really barely enough for a PS4 with only 8GB RAM.

▲I don’t quite understand why this warning will be skipped even though the hardware specifications are much higher…

▲Support Aura 3D sound effects

▲ Another sound enhancement function

However, compared to RAM, Returnal’s requirements for other hardware are relatively mainstream. The minimum processor limit is Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, and the minimum graphics card limit is GeForce RTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580. The recommended specifications are matched with Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, GeForce RTX 2070 Super or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is recommended for graphics cards, 60GB storage is required for the system, and SSD is recommended to enhance the gaming experience. In addition, Returnal has also added many advanced features that can enhance the gaming experience, such as 3D sound effects in two different formats, and the ability to enable adaptive scrolling when paired with a PlayStation 5 controller.

▲The system monitoring can be turned on in the game, the CPU is relatively idle compared to the GPU

▲Built-in test function

The hardware environment tested by the author is Intel Core i9-12900, with ASUS Z690-I Gaming, Micron 16GB DDR5 4800MHz x 2, Solidigm P44 Pro 1TB SSD, PNY GeForce RTX 4070Ti 12GB XLR8 EPIC-X ARGB VERTO OC graphics card, control The controller is matched with the grain GULIT King Kong 2 controller.

▲In terms of 1440p, the latest generation of hardware is not necessarily required

The resolution of the author’s experience is 1440P. The author locked the upper limit of the update rate at 90P according to the needs. After the system’s built-in test, it can easily meet the standard. If it is equipped with DLSS technology, the display card is even in 0dB mode most of the time, but it is also found from the data. The CPU usage of this game is not high, so it is no wonder that the CPU generation of the hardware specifications released is not new; as for players with non-NVIDIA graphics cards, don’t worry, Returnal can also use AMD FSR and Intel XeSS technology to enhance fluency.

▲The overall art environment is dim, what will you encounter in the next second

Returnal is a sci-fi third-person shooter Roguelike game with psychological horror elements. The characteristics of the game are random level arrangement and the protagonist’s constant rebirth challenge after death. The game itself does not provide difficulty items. The difficulty of the small map of each level of the game depends entirely on luck. You may encounter the most difficult block of the level as soon as you walk out of the safe zone, or it may be a It is a level where you collect small props in calm weather.

▲Okay, I crashed my plane (X)

▲I don’t have nothing, I still have a high-tech space suit

▲The scene of the crash

In terms of game stories, Returnal tells the story of an astronaut named Selene who encounters a series of strange alien environments and creatures after landing on the alien Atropos. Players need to operate Selene to explore in the dim Atropos full of various ruins , which will also encounter monster attacks of various behaviors. Once you die, you will return to the reincarnation of forced landing and lose the equipment you have on your body. Only the previously learned weapon skills will be retained.

▲It’s just the first round of death, it’s all right

▲ I am resurrected again, hit me, idiot

▲This is suitable for props that start the online co-op mode, but since the author has no friends…

At first glance, the plot of Return seems to be a space adventure story. However, in addition to the repeated death cycle, the environment of the game, the design of monsters, etc., seem to imply that Returnal is not just a simple space thriller story, but the truth remains to be seen. Players revisit after playing.

▲Only one weapon can be equipped at a time

Although it is possible to pick up various weapons during the exploration process, Returnal only allows one weapon to be equipped on the body, and cannot hold weapons with different characteristics at the same time. Initial equipment, or picking up weapons whose skills have not yet been refined; but for ordinary players, Roguelike games are repeated deaths and attempts. If the corpses are piled up for a long time, they will be strong enough. In addition, if the continuous attack is not hit, it will also enter the role of weapon stacking, which will strengthen abilities such as enemy exploration, but it will be interrupted once it is hit.

▲Basically, there are only such equipment with negative effects in the early stage

▲Yeah?No, it has two negative effects

In addition to the types of weapons, some equipment used to strengthen the spacesuit will also be randomly picked up, but strictly speaking, the equipment picked up may not be all strengthened. In the early stage, there are more “vicious infection objects” with one positive and one negative effect. Equipment and viciously infected objects mainly have negative effects that can cause malfunctions, which need to be eliminated by collecting consumables for unlocking, but if there are not enough deaths in the initial stage, they will be used first.

▲At the beginning, due to the lack of props at hand, I had to tearfully install enhanced equipment with negative effects

▲ Some props and mechanisms cannot be used without acquiring different technologies

▲It’s better to lie down…

▲Exotic Technology Get!

▲Where will they be taken?

The operation mode of the game belongs to the third-person barrage shooting. Of course, the barrage is the monster, not the player. In addition to the general shooting and enhanced shooting, the player’s control also has functions such as jumping and sprinting. Some advanced functions require aliens. Alien technology, after being obtained, can be activated, such as teleportation through the light ball, and the alien technology will be obtained as the story progresses, but it cannot be obtained with the playing skills of ordinary casual players without first hanging a few rounds (Orz).

▲ The PS5 version cannot be archived midway at the beginning, and the PC version is a version that already has a midway archive mechanism

It is worth noting that although Returnal was complained about the lack of an archive mechanism in the game Samsara at the beginning of the PS5 launch, the author speculates that the developer may want to prevent players from taking advantage of Shefrod (Save and Load). If it takes more than 2 hours, the subsequent update has added a temporary storage function (but only a single current progress file can be retained), and the PC version already adopts a temporary storage mechanism.

▲ Weapons and equipment will not be inherited, but skills can be inherited

▲Some levels that cannot find the exit can use area scanning

Returnal is not very easy for the blind and clumsy author. Not only is the level difficulty of the game a random combination rather than the traditional step-by-step process, but also the scene setting of the game itself is mostly a high-contrast environment, with the barrage function of monsters , the author just keeps repeating death and rebirth, and then watching the equipment on the stack finally disappear. At the same time, the monsters encountered for the first time may not be able to cause damage with normal attacks, but the next round may not have a chance to survive to meet them. to the same monster.

▲Do you think the pace is too slow and the monsters are too weak?It will be more fun to scout the dead scouts

It is worth noting that occasionally some residual broadcasts will be encountered. After finding the source of the broadcast, the death process of other Selene will be projected. At this time, you can choose whether to carry out a revenge battle, but I think it is better not to be stupid in the early stage, because the monsters that will kill the player instantly Most of them are quite brutal, and once the revenge battle is started, the field block will be blocked, and there is no way to use the despicable retreat method to return to the previous safe zone. Like the author who stupidly pressed revenge at the beginning, the round ended on the spot and re-watched Do a spaceship crash landing yourself.

The author personally recommends that if the performance of the hardware is allowed and there is a screen that conforms to HDR technology, the eyes can also withstand the brightness brought by HDR. Turning on HDR in Windows and games will help you find props and monsters more easily in the game scene, otherwise The dark art of the game itself makes it easy to lose sight of the details of the picture, but since the monsters’ attacks are all camouflaged with gorgeous light, it is not misjudged. Anyway, it is the author’s own problem to hide (crying). In addition, foreign media have mentioned that there are frequent freezes during the game process that affect the experience, but the author often appears in the death cycle or transition during the trial play, and I am not sure why it happened.

▲ Is Selene really on an unknown planet?

▲ Gui, you should still speak Chinese

Although Returnal’s home console version received generally good media reviews, the author believes that due to the special type of the game, it is not for the general public to pass the level with a relaxed and casual attitude. Frustration, and unlike soul games that give players the illusion of “I can fight back”, Returnal is more of a sense of helplessness of “Selene died again, shit! You bastard”.