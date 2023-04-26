review of the film by Nanni Moretti…

«I really have nothing to say, but I want to say it anyway» says the alter ego of Federico Fellini Marcello Mastroianni in 8½, monumental cinematographic and existential self-analysis of the Rimini director, as well as an imperishable term of comparison for any film that has cinema itself as its main subject. To still have something to say, despite the world and the entertainment landscape often go in the opposite direction, is instead Nanni Morettiwho with his new job The sun of the future it explicitly compares precisely with 8½without however remaining caged in a mere replica of Fellini’s masterpiece.

Two years after the exit of the glacial Three floorsreceived coldly by both audiences and critics, Nanni Moretti gives life to a sincere and nostalgic comedy, which also turns into a passionate celebration of the Roman director’s career. Coincidentally (or maybe not) there are again three narrative levels on which it is based The sun of the future: the first is the life of director Giovanni (Nanni Moretti), engaged in the making of his new film and at the center of a marital crisis with his wife Paola (Margherita Buy); the second is the film that Giovanni is making, centered on the reaction of a small section of the PCI to the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and starring Silvio Orlando e Barbora Bobulova; the third is a dreamlike and artistic dimension, in which Giovanni sees himself again through a love story between two boys, punctuated by cinema and Italian pop music.

Il sol dell’Future: not a pessimistic film about love, but an optimistic film about death

«A pessimistic film about love». This is how Barbora Bobulova talks about the film directed by Giovanni, which traverses the history of the Italian Communist Party in a bitter temporal short circuit with the reality we are experiencing, which is also marked by a Russian invasion. The sun of the future on the contrary, it is an optimistic film about deathin which Nanni Moretti pours a good part of his idiosyncrasies (the sabots, the slippers, the gratuitous violence on the big screen) and just as many of his obsessions (local pop songs sung at the top of his lungs in the car, cinephilia, the mother figure), tracing a lucid artistic balance of a man always out of place and out of time, but still able to amuse and move with his personal vision of the world and cinema.

Spanning freely between the three narrative levels, Nanni Moretti continues his reworking of Fellini’s cinema (already begun with Sweet dreams), blatantly paying homage to the ending of The sweet lifesetting his film in the film inside a circus and in particular returning several times to the aforementioned 8½not only with the most evident reverence (the traffic scene, the references to suicide, the poignant final catwalk), but also and above all with the idea of ​​an artist in crisis, who searches through dreams, memories and fixations for the key to the problem of his private and working life.

In a sweet and hilarious hodgepodge, adherence to communist ideology (but not to its totalitarian drift), the firm opposition to streaming and its algorithms and many slivers of the life of those in expensive daily bluntly states “I believe in people, but I don’t believe in most people. I know that I will always be at ease and in agreement with a minority».

Fra Michele Apicella and diarism

Who didn’t love the coolness of Three floorsin which a laconic Nanni Moretti entrusts himself with a marginal role, and then chooses to fight and finally kill himself, will find bread for his teeth in The sun of the futurein which the director is always at the center of the scene and almost overflowing, thus risking to recall the famous teasing of Dino Rice («There has always been too much Moretti in his works, so much so that you want to say to him: get out of the way and show us a bit of the film»).

Long-time fans of the Nanni Moretti Cinematic Universe (a definition that would horrify him as much as Netflix’s “slow burner”, “190 countries” and “What the Fuck” scenes) will rediscover both Michele Apicella’s combativeness and reflexivity of the diarism period, seasoned with pleasant winks ranging from water polo to clothing, from “I remember” Of Red dove to the purist and somewhat paternalistic tirades against the scenes of violence, in a re-edition of the famous banter of Henry, rain of blood in expensive daily.

But while Nanni Moretti/Giovanni/Michele Apicella (is it really possible to distinguish them from each other?) rattles off biting reflections on Short film about killing Of Krzysztof Kieslowskiare The Father Of Florian Zeller and on the cinema of John Cassavetesthe awareness emerges that the world and cinema have irreparably changed, sweeping away stories, conquests, neuroses, passions and obsessions.

The uchronia of Il sol dell’avvenire

The heart of The sun of the future everything is enclosed in the long and deliberately exhausting scene in which Giovanni confiscates the entire set of a young director’s action film that Paola is producing, thus distancing himself from her husband not only from a sentimental and working point of view, but also from a that of artistic ethics. At the end of an endless monologue, interrupted only by cameos from Renzo Piano, Clare Valerio e Conrad Augias and from that alone conjured of Martin Scorsese, the protagonist ruefully walks away from the set while filming the cheap scene of violence against which he has been fighting for an entire night. The sad surrender of an entire idea of ​​cinema and storytelling to change, to “people want to see this”.

Just like Guido Anselmi in 8½, Giovanni embraces failure, observes the abyss of suicide but finally chooses to celebrate life, even with its imperfections and its limits, and ultimately to celebrate himself too, without denying what he has been but opening himself up to change, to forgiveness and indulgence. It thus happens that a finale so important and desired that Giovanni’s entire film is based on it is totally distorted, even encroaching on a uchronia a la Quentin Tarantino exemplary of Nanni Moretti’s political and social thought, in constant change but always true to himself.

The sun of the future: the three narrative levels of Nanni Moretti

The sun of the future is nothing more than the melancholy reflection of an aged boy who cannot adapt to the changes in the world, and who just like his characters (as he reiterates to Netflix representatives) never really changes, despite tenderly trying to improve himself in the his dreams mixed with memories.

So better throw in the towel? Never. Like the phoenix, Nanni Moretti always knows how to rise from its ashes, with a happy and out of time dance, with an out of tune and out of fashion song (as he is in the world of streaming and seriality) and with a parade of many old acquaintances of his cinema along the Imperial Forums, in the umpteenth mix between reality and fantasy.

Perhaps The sun of the future it will always be considered his last film even if there are more to come, just like it will happen to The Irishman per Martin Scorsese. But Nanni Moretti is right when he says that this is not his testament film, because in that History “made with ifs”, in the declarations of love to the cinema and in the acceptance of imperfection and old age there are the sprouts of tales that we can’t wait to live, to make sure that that final greeting in the car is just a “goodbye” and not a “goodbye”.

The sun of the future is currently showing in Italian cinemas, distributed by 01 Distribution.