review of the film by Valerio Zurli…

Second Lieutenant Giovanni Drogo, the protagonist of the The desert of Tartars. A gesture apparently similar to the one that just a year later will kick off the epic of Star Wars and Luke Skywalker, fascinated and stimulated by the best known and most loved double sunset in the history of cinema. But where the protagonist of the universe created by George Lucas seeks adventures and feats to accomplish, the character played by Jacques Perrin in the movie of Valerio Zurlini scrutinize only the mirage of a ransom, the mere dream of the arrival of an enemy capable of giving meaning to an existence spent waiting.

Since its debut in 1940, the novel by Dino Buzzati The desert of Tartars has turned into an object of desire for some of the most renowned filmmakers, including Michelangelo Antonioni. The opportunity to transpose on the big screen a story capable of mixing Kafkaesque suggestions with melancholy and metaphorical existential reflections is too tempting, but the difficulties in pouring the river of stimuli, words and sensations born by the writer into images are also high. After the success of The first night of peaceto whom we dedicated the previous appointment with our film column The hidden threadit is Valerio Zurlini who wins over all the other filmmakers, who often moves from Romagna at the center of his cinema to the suggestive Iranian location of Arg-e Bam, chosen as the setting for the fortress at the center of the story and immortalized in its mysterious beauty before the 2003 earthquake razed it to the ground.

The desert of the Tartars: a poignant and bitter metaphor of the meaninglessness of life

This admirable building is the intermediate (and unbeknownst to him final) station of the military career of Giovanni Drogo, chosen to join a group of soldiers in the Bastiano Fortress. The latter is essentially an outpost from which an unspecified nation (but identifiable in the Austro-Hungarian Empire) awaits the arrival of the Tartar people, known for their dangerousness and ardor in battle. Initially, Drogo feels a feeling of revulsion towards the structure, populated by borderline characters such as Captain Ortiz (Max Von Sydow), Major Doctor Ruins (Jean-Louis Trintignant), Major Matis (Giuliano Gemma) and Colonel Count Giovanbattista Filimore (Vittorio Gassman). However, as the days go by, Drogo is sucked into the welcoming immobility of the structure, where he ends up spending most of his life waiting for an epic battle.

The growing expectation for a big day, on which John Milius two years later he will base his masterpiece A big Wednesday, in this case becomes the lever for a deliberately anticlimatic and dilated story, which has its roots precisely in the concept of waiting. As in Buzzati’s pages, the fortress is nothing more than a metaphor for human existence, which we all live in the hope of an event, a change or a formidable undertaking, which most probably will never come. And in crossing this path devoid of a real purpose, we submit to artificial rules and useless rituals, forging relationships dominated by chance and convenience.

Existential discomfort according to Valerio Zurlini

It is right and consistent that it is The desert of Tartars following The first night of peace and to close the valuable career of Valerio Zurlini, made up of a few but extraordinary feature films. The existential malaise of Daniele Dominici by Alain Delon it is basically the same as Drogo, that of those who know in the depths of their hearts that the only solution to their torments and misadventures is death, on whose road there are only small and sporadic remnants of love and beauty.

With the invaluable support of photography by Luciano Tovoli and music by Ennio Morricone, the director succeeds in the difficult task of transforming this feeling into images, making the fortress and the desert that surrounds it places of the mind, out of time and space. The contrast between the light that dominates the Bastiano Fortress and the grayness of its interiors and the uniforms of its inhabitants is alienating, like the notes that accompany the cold and pompous dialogues. As in the Overlook Hotel by Stephen King e Stanley Kubrickwithin these walls there is no hope, but only the certainty of a slow and inevitable physical and mental disintegration.

The cast of The Desert of the Tartars

The sumptuous cast assembled by Zurlini (in small roles we also find Philippe Noiret, Ferdinand King e Francisco Rabal) sustains a story that makes its stylistic and narrative hallmark of static nature and adherence to Buzzati’s words. However, the rigidity of the military lifestyle collides with the seething humanity of the inhabitants of the fortress and with a succession of events that constantly undermine its stability, such as deaths, transfers, tensions and rivalries. What hasn’t changed is instead that dazzling horizon, which attracts Drogo while denying him that liberating battle capable of transforming an existence marked by mediocrity and senselessness into a life worth living.

In the era of the Great Resignations and the continuous search for an acceptable balance between work and private life, Drogo’s parable is very current and noteworthy. How many times have we found ourselves imprisoned in demented bureaucracies, cravings for control disguised as precise organizations, repetitive activities without a real purpose and quarrels and tensions based on nothing, fantasizing about a future day capable of making sense of years of frustration and endurance ? Like the second lieutenant, we too often find ourselves in a dead outpost overlooking nothingness, growing old while waiting for the emptiness around us to fill our fragile soul.

The ending of The Desert of the Tartars

Thus we come to the epilogue, more nuanced than the pages of the book but equally humiliating and painful for Drogo. By now aged, tired and ill, the man is forced to move away from the fortress, just at the moment in which the longed-for advance of the Tartars materializes. A bitter ending, which in the most excruciating way reminds us that for better or for worse every event is less important than its expectation and how we choose to spend the time that separates us from it. Waiting for Drogo is the first night of quiet, in which, as Daniele Dominici says, one finally sleeps without dreams, but there is also the awareness of having abandoned forever that fortress, prison of the soul and of vitality.

«The Bastiano Fortress is a dead outpost, a frontier that overlooks nothing. Beyond the fortress there is a desert, and beyond that, the desert of the Tartars. They certainly crossed it, centuries ago, and then disappeared».

The hidden thread was born with the intention of retracing the history of cinema in the freest and simplest way possible. Every week a different film of any genre, era and nationality, linked to the previous one by a detail. Themes, year of release, director, protagonist, setting: the only limit is the imagination, the beacon that guides us is the love of cinema. Films talk to each other, we listen to their dialogues.