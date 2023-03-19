Watch Scream on Amazon Prime and discover all its advantages

Since its debut at the hands of Wes Craven and of the creator Kevin Williamsonthe saga of Scream he was able to tell and reflect on cinema, going beyond the boundaries of horror. He did so by making fun of the slasher films and the very concept of the saga, clinging to a simple and apparently anonymous mask inspired by Munch’s famous Scream, a symbol of a faceless evil and the paranoia of a society in which everyone is suspect and nobody is really safe. After an 11-year absence from the big screen, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin e Tyler Gillett they inherited from the late Craven the reins of the saga churning out the remarkable Scream, which already from the title (same and indistinguishable from that of the progenitor) played with the concept of “requel”, a hybrid operation between sequel and reboot to which today’s cinema makes extensive use. Just a year later, it hits theaters Scream VInew bloody adventure of Ghostface.

After the events of the previous chapter, the saga is the protagonist of two important changes. The first is the location: no longer the small town of Woodsboro, the scene of the massacres in the other films, but a metropolis like New York, chosen by the Sam sisters (Melissa Barrera) e Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) to start a new life away from violence and horror; the second is the lack of the quintessential face of the franchise Neve Campbell, out of this project due to the well-known disagreements with the production due to its economic treatment. A double absence which, intentionally or not, introduces the viewer to one of the main themes of Scream VIor the death (figuratively and otherwise) of the franchise and above all of a way of approaching them, overtaken by a new concept of community, not necessarily worse.

Scream VI: Fear and Horror Move to New York

As often happens in Scream, is the first segment to dictate the pace and to introduce some themes of the story. Without venturing into unwelcome spoilers, we can in fact say that already in this dazzling incipit we encounter the concept of toxic fandom, a driven and passionate quotation (complete with homage to Darius Silver) and obviously an explicit violence, which finds its climax in a scene that ideally rejoins the one with the protagonist Drew Barrymore in the progenitor film of the saga.

Thus begins a story in its twilight way, where the real franchise of Scream continually flirt with the fictitious one of Stab, and in which the crimes of Woodsboro are transformed into vestiges of an increasingly distant past, even visually reduced to a museum from which to draw clumsy inspiration. Ghostface goes to town together with the Carpenter sisters, and with an increasingly pushed concept of the legacy of evil, and in all probability also central to the already secure seventh chapter of the franchise. It’s a bad thing that it no longer feeds solely on revenge and repressed anger, but instead also runs on the web and on social media, driven by misinformation, conspiracy theory and the irrepressible desire to defame those who don’t appreciate themselves in the most imaginative and absurd ways.

Scream VI and Connections with the Contemporary

It thus happens that two obvious victims like the Carpenter sisters are suddenly held up to be actually responsible for the trail of blood in which they were protagonists, as well as the mysterious murders within their small circle of acquaintances. A dynamic that is certainly not unprecedented in Scream, but which in this case touches us closely, finding ourselves exhausted by years of delusional conspiracy hypotheses about all the sad events that have recently afflicted humanity. As M. Night Shyamalan in Knocking at the doorMatt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett play on this common sentiment, making Ghostface a mask that really anyone can wear, as evidenced by the valuable sequence set in the New York subway, closely connected to a similar one in Joker Of Todd Phillips.

Of course, there is no shortage of tirades from the increasingly convincing character of Jasmin Savoy Brown on sagas and pop culture in general, but one gets the feeling that never before has reality merged into Scream, transforming it into a decidedly bizarre but equally suggestive concentration of truth and fantasy. A dimension in which the concept of is really worth Everything Everywhere All at Once (to quote the ruler of the last night of the Oscars), to the point that a macabre collection of objects belonging to the bloody history of Woodsboro is transformed at the same time into a studio, a sinister example of collecting and the setting for the inevitable final battle, which coincides with the equally inescapable twist, actually more insightful than that of the previous chapter.

Scream VI: an increasingly insidious and creeping evil

In opposition to an increasingly insidious and creeping evil is the family. Blood family, as in the case of the two protagonist sisters, but also and above all family understood as a group of people linked together by affection and similar interests, or rather the only way to form a common front against the distortions and contradictions of the contemporary world. An effective but unfortunately not decisive solution, since Scream VI faithfully respects the rule of the franchise which imposes not to trust anything or anyone, transforming the same family also in an environment harbinger of disturbing impulses and temptations, well represented by the new appearances of Billy Loomis, first incarnation of Ghostface and biological father of Sam .

In a franchise that perhaps inevitably tends to move away from its roots, betraying them and at the same time respecting Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson’s idea of ​​disruptive satire, the only faint contact with the past is once again guaranteed by the returns of old acquaintances . In addition to the aforementioned Billy Loomis, here is therefore parading on the screen Courteney Cox e Hayden Panettierewho reprise their respective roles of Gale Weathers and Kirby Reed, while embodying the idea of ​​a franchise capable of deconstructing the myth that has been fueling for 27 years.

The trials of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega

As with the predecessors, also in Scream VI the yellow-style mechanism that involves the viewer in the search for the murderer (or murderers) is little more than a pretext for staging a series of cruel acts of cruelty, in this case particularly accurate from a graphic point of view. Ghostface is once again an entity bordering on the supernatural, capable of withstanding an impressive amount of blows and covering considerable distances at the speed of light, but the script of James Vanderbilt e Guy Busick leaves you satisfied with the ability to play with the viewer’s expectations, disseminating many small clues within the story consistent with the final revelation. Furthermore, the constant references to the virginity of the protagonists are particularly amusing, exemplifying the anything but healthy approach to sexuality in the contemporary cultural panorama.

Also in Scream VI the world is female, and well represented by two combative scream queens, worthy heirs of Neve Campbell. While Melissa Barrera confirms the good things shown in the previous chapter, giving life to a determined and tormented protagonist, Jenna Ortega definitively establishes herself as the new young reference face of horror cinema. If her appearances in La babysitter – Killer Queen, Studio 666 e X: A Sexy Horror Story constituted a valid indication in this sense, his performances of the opposite sign in Wednesday e Scream VI they are unequivocal proof of the skills of a multifaceted actress of enviable expressiveness, who is here to stay.

Ghostface also works away from Woodsboro

Even outside of Woodsboro and in a cultural landscape dominated by streaming and seriality, Scream maintains its ability to excite, terrify and entertain unchanged, giving us a new journey into awkward and coherent, ironic and insightful, shrewd and amiably stereotyped horror. The pillars of an incredibly long-lived franchise with an immutable grip on the public, which given the result (already more than 88 million in receipts against a budget of 35) is destined to keep us company for a long time to come.

Scream VI is in Italian theaters from March 9, distributed by Eagle Pictures.