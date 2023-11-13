review of the Paramount+ series with Emma Stone…

In a serial panorama in which it is difficult to see flashes of originality and healthy narrative corrosiveness, a new disconcerting series arrives, which will hardly leave you indifferent. We are talking about The Curseseries with Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder e Benny Safdie, available November 11 on Paramount+ with the release of one new episode per week. A disconcerting show, co-created by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie themselves and focused on political, social and television satire, which especially targets so-called real TV and the hypocrisy that lies beneath its veneer of false perfection.

For better or for worse, The Curse it is a breakage product. Break with the prevailing muffled and standardized narrative, which here is distorted towards Lynchian coordinates, expanding events and interpersonal dynamics to the point of exhaustion; break towards the society of appearance and personal branding, unmasked above all by the perfidious character of the usual sensational Emma Stone; breaking our own viewing habits, as we are continually forced to observe events with slanted shots, with objects and various types of filters continually placed between us and the characters, to underline the inability to have a clear and precise picture of the people in the contemporary society.

The Curse: an amazing Emma Stone at the center of the new disconcerting Paramount+ series

In the center of The Curse there is the couple formed by Whitney (Emma Stone) and Asher (Nathan Fielder) Siegel, protagonists of a television show full of good intentions and solidarity. Specifically, Whitney and Asher focus on the community of Española in New Mexico, where they help develop eco-sustainable homes in an area at high risk of gentrification. Obviously, reality is very different from appearance. She is a sociopath looking for visibility and satisfaction for her ego, while he is frustrated, repressed and servile towards her partner. The two live a dysfunctional relationship and sexuality, under the eyes of their friend and producer Dougie Schecter (Benny Safdie), who cynically tries to transform every moment of life around him into material for the show. As a curse looms over Whitney and Asher, the situation increasingly escalates.

It is not difficult to see the uncanny at the base of Twin Peaks and of all the cinema of David Lynch the reference point poster of The Curse. The satire operation at the basis of the series is in fact similar to that carried out with respect to soap operas by the American master, and the duplicity of the characters is a common element between the two projects. While Twin Peaks however, he managed to build an evocative mosaic of mysteries and supernatural elements, giving life to moments of poignant humanity, The Curse it struggles enormously to create its own universe, paradoxically offering the viewer for long stretches the same overdose of squalor, do-goodism and falsehood at the basis of any reality show. The almost 10 hours of duration are noticeable, since without a real underlying mystery and a sliver of humanity it is difficult to become attached to the characters. An aspect only partially mitigated by the weekly programming of the episodes.

The Curse: fra David Lynch e la real TV

But the intent of The Curse ultimately it is also to make ourselves hated and make us hate this world of lies which has many points of contact not only with reality TV, but also with the ostentation which social networks feed on. Emma Stone embodies all of this perfectly, bringing out the need to make every detail spectacular, disguising the obsessive search for attention as dedication to others and transforming careerism into ecologism. If she wasn’t a real TV star, Whitney would be a perfect influencer: but is there really a difference?

Her ability as a manipulator is made even more evident by Asher’s modest personality, which repeatedly leads to anger and total meanness. With the addition of the unscrupulousness of Dougie (a name not surprisingly familiar to fans of Twin Peaks), we have a perfect trio of narcissism, sociopathy and moral baseness, perfectly in line with what usually occupies generalist television schedules, forging the cultural and ethical regression of entire nations. An operation often diluted by the exaggerated duration of The Cursebut no less powerful or less shareable.

A shocking epilogue

Those who manage to overcome a decidedly exhausting and redundant central part of the season will be rewarded with much more effective and focused final episodes, which emphasize the ferocious criticism of television (the contrast between the perpetually blurred images of Whitney and Asher’s private life and the photography is splendid glossy of the show that hosts them) and veer sharply towards the supernatural, up to a surprising epilogue with Kafkaesque atmospheres.

You will despise the protagonists of The Curse, you will hate its less successful passages and will even come to regret more reassuring visions. But at the same time in this series you will find moments of great seriality, as well as images that tell us about our present and what we are allowing ourselves to be influenced by. And we must always believe in images, because in a world of falsity they are the only means to glimpse a shred of truth.

The Curse is available November 11 on Paramount+.