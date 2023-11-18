Review of the Samsung Monitor: Is it Worth the Investment?

Samsung Unveils Groundbreaking 57-Inch Monitor with High Refresh Rate and Response Time

Samsung has announced a revolutionary new 57-inch monitor that promises to deliver a breakthrough visual experience to users. The monitor features a display with a lightning-fast 1ms response time and an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. However, the standout feature of the monitor is Samsung’s Quantum Matrix color layer, which combines 2,392 localized miniLED zones and 12-bit color reproduction.

Despite these impressive features, the monitor utilizes a classic VA panel instead of the more modern OLED technology. This means that the screen’s color coverage is a disappointing 95% DCI-P3, which may be a letdown for users requiring professional-level color correctness.

The monitor’s design is described as futuristic and unique, with a soft-curved, 1000R shape and a brightness of 420 nits. It also boasts HDR1000 capabilities, but some users may find the high brightness overwhelming, especially in a dark room.

With a resolution of 7680×2160 pixels, the monitor offers more than 4K resolution in one direction and is capable of working as two 32-inch 4K screens side by side. However, it comes with a hefty price tag of just under £2,200 and requires a powerful graphics card and DisplayPort 2.1 for optimal performance.

The monitor is equipped with built-in KVM switch functionality and has AMD Freesync Premium, meaning it can only be used with AMD graphics cards for full compatibility. Additionally, it features Core Lightning+, a large RGB light on the back, and has exited the exit speakers, leading to a sleek and minimalist design.

However, there are some drawbacks to consider, such as the monitor’s heavy power consumption of 300 watts and the overwhelming base that makes setting it up a challenging task.

Overall, the Samsung 57-inch monitor offers a solid visual experience, but there are some limitations due to the use of a VA panel instead of more advanced technologies like OLED. The high price and specific hardware requirements may also limit its appeal to a niche audience.

