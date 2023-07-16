Home » Review: ROG Cetra True Wireless Headphones – Low Latency, High Battery Life, and Moonlight White Design
Title: ROG Cetra True Wireless: The Answer to Your Commuting Woes?

Wireless in-ear headphones have never been a popular choice among the Y series for various reasons, but that might change with the introduction of the ROG Cetra True Wireless wireless gaming headset. Offering low latency, a long battery life, and an elegant Moonlight White design, these headphones aim to enhance the commuting experience for Y series enthusiasts.

The charging box of the ROG Cetra True Wireless headphones features a flip-top design, although it lacks the convenience of opening the lid like AirPods. However, the magnetic attraction between the headphones and the storage slot ensures a secure fit, even when faced down. The charging box can provide an additional 21.5 hours of power, four times the power of the headset, and can be charged via a Type-C port or wirelessly using a wireless charging pad.

While the design of the ROG Cetra True Wireless headphones offers a clear sense of lines and a technological feel, the Y series users will appreciate, it is the performance that truly stands out. With a 10 mm ASUS Essence driver unit and IPX4 water resistance, these headphones deliver a balanced listening experience across low, medium, and high frequencies, and are sweat and rain-resistant.

Furthermore, the ROG Cetra True Wireless headphones address common concerns regarding fit and comfort by providing two extra-sized earplugs, pre-installed in medium size, eliminating the need for users to manually adjust sizes. The common size of the inner hole of the earplugs also allows for easy replacement with sponge earplugs if desired.

To fine-tune the audio experience, users can utilize the Armory Crate App on their mobile phones. This app provides sound optimization processing and an equalizer, allowing for customization according to personal preferences. However, the lack of an ANC mode selection in the software may disappoint some users.

Additional features of the ROG Cetra True Wireless headphones include touch gestures on the earphones, with short and long presses enabling different functions. However, some users may find it challenging to navigate the touch functions while wearing the headphones.

Overall, the ROG Cetra True Wireless headphones offer a promising solution to the inconvenience of wired headsets during commuting. With low latency, a high battery life of 5.5 hours in a single use, and a stylish appearance, these headphones cater to the needs of Gen Y commuters. While minor setbacks such as the lack of a clear power display on the charging boxes and the difficulty in accessing the headphones with one hand exist, the ROG Cetra True Wireless headphones provide a compelling option for Y series gamers and commuters alike.

